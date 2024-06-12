U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2024: Rapidly Transforming Healthcare System and Adoption of Digitalization are Paving a Path for Implementing Healthcare IT Services such as RCM Systems

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use, Product Type, Component, Delivery Mode, Physician Specialty, Sourcing, Function, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. revenue cycle management market size is expected to reach USD 308.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.18% over the forecast period. The rapidly transforming healthcare system and adoption of digitalization are paving a path for implementing healthcare IT services such as Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) systems to organize and streamline workflows of healthcare organizations using synchronized management software solutions.







Moreover, healthcare systems in the U.S. are experiencing substantial changes with the adoption of electronic procedures for managing claims and reimbursements. The presence of numerous distinguished healthcare establishments, rising healthcare consciousness & expenditure, and increasing digital literacy are anticipated to boost market growth. Supportive regulatory alterations from government bodies and consistent technological advancements by market stakeholders are projected to further propel growth. The growing need for ongoing technological advancements is compelling the participants to revise their product development approaches to enhance the provider-patient connection within healthcare institutions. Key stakeholders are concentrating on alliances, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations with other industry participants to merge expertise & expand their market presence.



In January 2024, Veradigm LLC announced the acquisition of Koha Health, a full-service RCM provider. The acquisition added further expertise in the Musculoskeletal Medicine (MSK) specialty to the Veradigm Network while also strengthening its capacity to provide revenue cycle services to Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and ambulatory healthcare provider practices that use diverse Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems. Veradigm is enhancing its comprehensive revenue cycle services range to offer better value to clients and tap into additional growth opportunities.



U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product type, the integrated system spearheaded the market in 2023 due to the growing demand from healthcare organizations for a synchronized single platform to manage financial activities.

On the basis of delivery mode, the web-based delivery mode segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the cost-effectiveness and rapid deployment of these solutions.

On the basis of end-use, the hospitals end-use segment led the market in 2023 due to the presence of well-established hospitals and growing healthcare IT infrastructure.

The others physician specialty segment dominated the market in 2023 due to increase in insurance coverage for other healthcare services.

The claim management segment led the market in 2023 in the function segment due to the increasing patient volume and the presence of ineffective claim management systems.

In September 2022, AGS Health introduced a connected solution that blends automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) called AGS AI Platform. This solution aims to deliver seamless integration and robust process automation to ease labor shortages and allow flexible, scalable growth

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $155.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $308.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.1.2. Segment Snapshot

2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Technological Advancements

3.3.1.2. Increase in Outsourcing of RCM

3.3.1.3. Increasing Adoption of MHealth

3.3.1.4. Growth of High-deductible Health Plans (HDHPs)

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. Increasing Payer Partnerships

3.3.2.2. Lack of Professionals to Handle RCM Processes

3.4. Regulatory Scenario & Reimbursement Outlook

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Product Type Business Analysis

4.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

4.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Product Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Product Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type

4.5. Integrated System

4.6. Standalone System



Chapter 5. Component Business Analysis

5.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Component Movement Analysis

5.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Component Segment Dashboard

5.3. Component Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component

5.5. Software Solution

5.6. Services



Chapter 6. Delivery Mode Business Analysis

6.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Delivery Mode Movement Analysis

6.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Delivery Mode Segment Dashboard

6.3. Delivery Mode Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by Delivery Mode

6.5. On-premise

6.6. Web-based

6.7. Cloud-based



Chapter 7. Physician Specialty Business Analysis

7.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Physician Specialty Movement Analysis

7.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Physician Specialty Segment Dashboard

7.3. Physician Specialty Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by Physician Specialty

7.5. Oncology

7.6. Cardiology

7.7. Anesthesia

7.8. Radiology

7.9. Pathology

7.10. Pain Management

7.11. Emergency Services

7.12. Others



Chapter 8. Sourcing Business Analysis

8.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Sourcing Movement Analysis

8.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Sourcing Segment Dashboard

8.3. Sourcing Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sourcing

8.5. In-house

8.6. External RCM Apps/Software

8.7. Outsourced RCM Services



Chapter 9. Function Business Analysis

9.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Function Movement Analysis

9.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: Function Segment Dashboard

9.3. Function Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

9.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by Function

9.5. Product Development

9.6. Product Development

9.7. Member Engagement

9.8. Network Management

9.9. Care Management

9.10. Claim Management

9.11. Risk and Compliances



Chapter 10. End-User Business Analysis

10.1. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: End-User Movement Analysis

10.2. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market: End-User Segment Dashboard

10.3. End-User Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

10.4. U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use

10.5. Hospitals

10.6. Physician & Clinical Services



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Categorization

11.2. Company Market Position Analysis

11.3. Strategy Mapping

11.4. Company Profiles/Listing

athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

NXGN Management

Oncospark

R1 RCM

The SSI Group

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare LLC)



