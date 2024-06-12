Global Core Materials Market Forecast 2024-2034: Organizations Shift to Advanced Core Materials Amid Eco-Friendly Manufacturing and Renewable Sources

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Core Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-use Industry, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The core materials market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various key factors and market drivers. In an optimistic scenario, the market is valued at $1.92 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.09% to reach $6.03 billion by 2034.



A primary driver for this growth is the increasing recognition of the benefits of advanced core materials in enhancing product performance and reducing manufacturing costs across various industries. Advanced core materials play a crucial role in improving structural integrity, lightweighting, and durability of end products, leading to enhanced operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This demand arises from industries' growing understanding of the importance of advanced materials in ensuring product competitiveness and market differentiation.



Additionally, the rising emphasis on sustainability and environmental regulations is driving the adoption of advanced core materials. With the focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly manufacturing practices, organizations are increasingly turning to advanced core materials derived from renewable sources or recycled materials. This trend is further accelerated by government initiatives and incentives promoting the use of sustainable materials in manufacturing processes.



Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in core material manufacturing processes are creating opportunities for market expansion. Companies specializing in core materials, such as 3A Composites, Hexcel Corporation, and Gurit Holdings are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of different industries. Their expertise in materials science, engineering capabilities, and customer-centric approach are instrumental in shaping the global core materials market landscape.

Overall, the core materials market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing recognition of its benefits, sustainability trends, and technological advancements, coupled with the development of innovative solutions by key market players.





Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End-use Industry

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Automation and Transportation

Construction

Industrial

Others

Segmentation by Type

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Hexcel Corporation

Evonik Industries

Diab Group

Armacell

3A Composites

The Gill Corporation

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for core materials market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the core materials market?

Who are the key players in the core materials market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the core materials market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in core materials market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the core materials market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the core materials market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for core materials market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2 Core Materials Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Core Materials Market (by End-use Industry)

2.3.1 Wind Energy

2.3.2 Aerospace and Defence

2.3.3 Marine

2.3.4 Automation and Transportation

2.3.5 Construction

2.3.6 Industrial

2.3.7 Others



3 Core Materials Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Core Materials Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Foam

3.3.2 Honeycomb

3.3.3 Balsa



4 Core Materials Market (by Region)

4.1 Core Materials Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Companies Profiled

Hexcel Corporation

Gurit Holdings

Evonik Industries

3A Composites

Armacell

Diab Group

The Gill Corporation

Plascore Inc.

EURO-COMPOSITES

Toray Industries, Inc.

Corelite

I-Core Composites

Sicomin

Maricell Core Composites

RelCore Composites Inc.

