Global Copper Foil Market Report 2024-2032: Key Market Players are Improving the Surface Properties of Copper Foil, Developing New Surface Treatment Coatings and Achieving Smaller Thickness and Weight

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Foil Market Report by Product Type, Application, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global copper foil market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22% during 2023-2032.



The growing sales of electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, computers, and tabs across the globe, represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the improving 5G infrastructure due to the rising need for better connecting solutions is stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) on account of the increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and the growing environmental awareness among individuals.



This, along with the increasing applications of copper foils in decorative materials, such as monasteries, gold signs, tile mosaic, and handicrafts, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the end-users and investors. Besides this, the rising application of copper foils in transformers and grid-level energy storage around the world is positively influencing the market.



Furthermore, key market players are increasing product differentiation by improving the surface properties of the copper foil, developing new surface treatment coatings, and achieving smaller thickness and weight for numerous applications. These players are also adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), to increase their overall sales and profitability.





Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Carl Schlenk AG, Chang Chun Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., ILJIN Materials Co. Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (ENEOS Holdings Inc.), LS Mtron Co. Ltd., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd., Nippon Denkai Ltd., Rogers Corporation, SKC Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc. and UACJ Corporation.



