Global Buy Now, Pay Later Market Report 2024-2028: Total BNPL Transaction Value of $334 billion in 2024, Growing to $687 Billion by 2028

The Buy Now Pay Later research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market, enabling stakeholders from banks, payment service providers, regulators, and technology vendors to understand future growth, key trends, and the competitive environment.



The suite includes includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of BNPL, an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and extensive analysis of the 18 market leaders in the BNPL space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market, allowing relevant BNPL-related vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and rapidly growing market.



Key Statistics

$334bn - Total BNPL transaction value in 2024

$687bn - Total BNPL transaction value in 2028

105% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2023-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: The report provides a comprehensive market assessment discussing key market trends impacting the effectiveness and value proposition of the BNPL market, as well as an in-depth evaluation of the future growth of the market and readiness for further disruption. This enables readers to understand the critical innovations and develop market opportunities.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the BNPL market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into financial service providers includes forecasts for total revenue for BNPL, split by digital BNPL and flexible credit, and further splits between mobile and online transactions and usage.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 BNPL vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring banking market size for major players in the banking industry.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

harvest Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

