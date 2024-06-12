Global 6G Development Market Report 2024-2032: Anticipated First Commercial Launch of 6G and Monetisation Opportunities for Key IoT Markets

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 6G Development Market: 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 6G Development research suite provides a comprehensive evaluation of the development requirements, network architecture and future outlook for 6G cellular networks. This market-leading suite provides stakeholders, including cellular network operators, cellular technology vendors and network vendors, with a must-read assessment of the future of the 6G market.

It delivers insight into areas of 6G development, including:

Spectrum Acquisition and Implementation in Mobile Networks

Base Station Roll-out & Potential Technologies in Radio Access

Monetisation Opportunities for Key IoT Markets

Innovative Wireless Communication Systems, such as Optical Networks and Cognitive Networks

AI's Growth as a Fundamental Technology in Telecommunications

Integration of Satellite Technologies into Terrestrial Networks

The suite includes a data deliverable, sizing the future market and providing key forecast data; comprising splits for mobile technologies such as 5G and 6G networks through to 2032. It also features a Country Readiness Index; evaluating 60 key countries' readiness to invest, develop and roll out 6G networks over the next five years.



Key Statistics

2029 - Anticipated first commercial launch of 6G

$748 billion - Total 5G and 6G revenue in 2030

10% - Proportion of global operator revenue from 6G

2024-2032 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the 6G market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for operators.



6G Outlook: Insight and analysis of how key 6G technologies, including reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, joint communications and sensing, and satellite networks will be developed in the future to provide 6G services. Additionally, the research assesses the availability of high-spectrum frequency bands which will be used for 6G networks.



Country Readiness Index: A rigorous assessment of the current and future market status in 60 countries; leveraging the bespoke forecast data for the global 6G market.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview for sixth-generation networks providers includes 9-year forecasts the total number of SIMs, including splits for 5G, and 6G SIMs. Also included is forecast data for 6G revenue, and the total number of 5G new radio, and 6G base stations.



Research Deliverables

Market Trends & Forecasts PDF Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations and a walk-through of the forecasts.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

