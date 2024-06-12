Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market 2024-2028: 81% Market Growth Forecast from 2024 to 2028, with Total Spend of $51.7 Billion in 2028

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-money Laundering Systems Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Anti-money Laundering Systems' research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from financial institutions, law enforcement, regulatory agencies and technology vendors to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.



The research is an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and extensive analysis of the 16 market leaders in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.



The report provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing banks and technology vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and rapidly growing market.



Key Statistics

$28.7bn - Total spend in 2024

$51.7bn - Total spend in 2028

81% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: The banking market share research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and segment growth of the anti-money laundering systems; an assessment of anti-money laundering regulation across key regions. Also provided are a future outlook of, and insights into, key trends and market expansion challenges within the AML (Anti-money Laundering) systems market. The research addresses challenges posed by the increase of online transactions and financial crimes, the potential benefits of increasing regulatory involvement, and an assessment of the many next-generation technological approaches to detect money laundering and suspicious activity detection. The AML systems market share research also includes a segment analysis on the AML systems market, identifying opportunities and challenges across 10 distinct industries.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the AML systems market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders including financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies and more.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The overview includes forecasts for total revenue for AML systems, split by consumer vs business use cases. Also included is the global spend on AML systems; split across 5 financial and 5 non-financial industry segments.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 16 AML systems vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring banking market size for major players in the banking industry.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cic81f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.