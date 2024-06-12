Well+Good and Philips Sonicare Team Up for Self-Care Switch Up to Encourage Healthier Smiles

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well+Good , a leading health and wellness media brand, in partnership with Philips Sonicare, the #1 dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide, announced the launch of Self-Care Switch Up, a content series that celebrates oral care as a critical element of self-care. Philips Sonicare and Well+Good are encouraging people to make the Sonicare Switch – switching from their manual toothbrush to elevate their daily routines with a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush. Through a series of engaging videos, viewers will learn how to achieve an incredible clean with help from some beloved self-care enthusiasts.



Hosted by TV personality Erin Lim Rhodes, the videos give viewers an exclusive look into the self-care routines of actress Jenny Slate and fashion expert Tan France. Viewers get a peek into the everyday practices familiar faces turn to for a daily reset, all while explaining that switching to efficient and effective tools, like a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush, is the ultimate self-care ritual upgrade. Philips Sonicare is encouraging viewers to make the Sonicare Switch and trade up to a power toothbrush, like Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart removes up to 7X more plaque along the gumline1 and delivers more brush strokes in two minutes than an entire month of manual brushing, so users efficiently achieve an exceptional clean and feel confident in their radiant smile.

“Self-care is more than sheet masks and meditation,” said Lexie McCarthy, SVP of Brand Partnerships at World of Good Brands, Well+Good’s parent company. “In the two minutes you use to brush your teeth with a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush, you’re improving your oral health and taking a step towards bettering your overall wellness.”

“At Philips Sonicare, we are passionate about helping our consumers achieve better oral health each and every day. We design our products to deliver an unparalleled efficacy – leaving you with a delightfully clean feeling while being gentle on your gums. We are proud to partner with Well+Good to spread this message and empower viewers around the world to make the switch to a Philips Sonicare power toothbrush and feel the benefits in the short and long term,” said Matina Vidalis, Senior Marketing Director, Philips Oral Healthcare.

Wellness is about more than beauty, and implementing simple changes can provide lasting benefits. Making small enhancements to your routines, such as making the switch to a power toothbrush, can help you achieve your personal health and wellness goals, all while whitening your smile. Learn more about the Self Care Switch Up and how to make the Sonicare Switch here.

1 at two weeks vs. manual toothbrush in gum health mode

About Well+Good

Well+Good is a health and wellness media brand, known for its journalistic integrity, expert-led editorial, and ahead-of-the-curve trend-spotting. Founded in 2010, Well+Good delivers inclusive content that makes the path to feeling good feel good—for everyone. By amplifying different perspectives, experiences, and stories, Well+Good helps people decide on the lifestyle changes that work for them. The female-founded company has been recognized as a vertical media leader and creates high-quality consumer events at House of Good, its real-life home in Venice, CA.

About World of Good Brands

World of Good Brands is a leader in experiential media and commerce operating premium lifestyle brands including Well+Good , Hunker , LIVESTRONG.com, OnlyInYourState , and House of Good. World of Good Brands creates consumer experiences that blend physical and virtual – allowing audiences to access them from wherever they are, and taking a piece of them wherever they go. While traditional media companies broadcast, World of Good Brands narrowcasts: the brands close the aperture on the communities, conversations, and connections that bring color and meaning to our worlds. The World of Good Brands niche digital properties have deep connections with their consumers, and can be amplified through a collection of 50+ digital properties representing consumers across lifestyles and life stages: offering premium reach and powerful audience extension opportunities for partners. Formerly known as Leaf Group Media, World of Good Brands is a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary. To learn more, visit https://worldofgoodbrands.com/.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Media Contact

Susan Turner

Senior Director, PR

susan.turner@worldofgoodbrands.com