Digicel Deploys Infinera’s GX Series for Deep Blue One Subsea Cable System

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that Digicel has deployed Infinera’s GX Series, featuring Infinera’s ICE6 800G and FlexILS solutions, to light the Deep Blue One subsea cable connecting French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. The deployment offers service providers new, best-in-class connectivity to the southern Caribbean region.



Deep Blue One is a new subsea cable system that spans 2,100 kilometers (km) in the Caribbean and Latin America region, providing connectivity to service providers and a direct route for offshore gas and oil rigs. Deep Blue One will connect to Southern Caribbean Fiber’s existing subsea cable, which already spans 3,000 km, to connect with 16 islands in the Eastern Caribbean, connecting from Trinidad and Tobago to Puerto Rico with onward connectivity to Miami and New York.

Leveraging Infinera’s combined solutions, Deep Blue One benefits from the latest optical networking technology, minimizing the cost per bit of the subsea cable network and carbon footprint, maximizing spectral efficiency and fiber capacity, and significantly reducing energy cost per megabit.

“Partnering with Infinera to deploy its industry-leading solutions on our network enables us to deliver high-capacity cable performance while minimizing our carbon footprint,” said Valery Bijou, CEO of Southern Caribbean Fiber, a Digicel company. “Deep Blue One is a critical cable system, providing our customers and the oil and gas industry with much needed connectivity that did not exist previously. We are excited to offer our Latin America and Caribbean customers new service options.”

“We are pleased to partner with Digicel to power this new cable system with innovative optical networking solutions, enabling new high-performance services and bringing international connectivity to the Latin America and Caribbean region,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

apassi@infinera.com



About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the performance, financial and environmental benefits of Infinera’s GX Series ICE6 800G and FlexILS solutions. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 30, 2024 as filed with the SEC on May 24, 2024, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.