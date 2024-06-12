LifeSci Capital Announces the Appointment of Michael Karmiol as Head of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Capital LLC, a research-driven investment bank focused on the life sciences, today announces the appointment of Michael Karmiol as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, effective immediately.



Mr. Karmiol brings over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, with a particular focus on the healthcare sector. Prior to joining LifeSci Capital, he spent six years at BTIG, most recently serving as Head of Healthcare Equity Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, Mr. Karmiol held healthcare sales and trading roles at both bulge bracket and mid-tier investment banks, including UBS, Morgan Stanley, Susquehanna, BNP Paribas and B. Riley. In addition to his experience in capital markets, Mr. Karmiol also has expertise in equity and options trading, healthcare specialty sales, equities, and trading systems.

"Michael’s appointment reflects our dedication to building a world-class capital markets team at LifeSci Capital," said Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., Co-Founder of LifeSci Capital. "He joins the firm at an exciting time as we continue to expand our business and solidify our position as a premier banking partner in healthcare finance. Michael has a strong track record and understanding of financial markets, as well as deep relationships with investors and corporate management teams. I am confident that his expertise and leadership will positively impact our ability to serve clients and look forward to Michael’s contributions."

Mr. Karmiol commented, "I am honored to join LifeSci Capital as Head of Capital Markets. The firm is now established as a leader in healthcare finance and is well positioned as an important segment within the LifeSci Partners network of companies, which provide complementary services to its corporate clients across multiple areas. I see a great opportunity to leverage this collective expertise to drive further growth and offer a unique, broad, and best-in-class product to serve clients’ diverse and evolving needs. I look forward to leveraging my skills to provide both our corporate clients and investors with the best possible counsel and execution."

LifeSci Capital (www.lifescicapital.com) (Member: FINRA/SIPC) is a research-driven investment bank registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA”) that provides corporate finance, strategic advisory, and equity research services to corporate and institutional investors. The firm’s highly accomplished team specializes exclusively on life science companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative products, and is uniquely positioned to work closely with corporate clients to establish and execute their financing and strategic initiatives. LifeSci Capital’s research product, led by its Alpha Series and KOL Series offerings, is highly differentiated and provides the investment community with a deep understanding across therapeutic indications for companies within and beyond our coverage universe.

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of strategic healthcare advisory services in the areas of Investor Relations, Strategy Consulting, Strategic Partnering, Communications, Capital Market Services, Venture and Mutual Fund Investing, Executive Search and On Demand Talent with global operations across North America, Europe, Israel and Asia. The firm has a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv. LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

