STRATA Skin Sciences Sponsors Webinars Featuring Leading Dermatologists Discussing Benefits of XTRAC® and TheraClear®X Devices

HORSHAM, Penn., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces the availability of two virtual webinars that discuss the benefits of using its XTRAC® excimer device for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema and its TheraClear®X photopneumatic device for the treatment of mild to moderate acne. Each webinar is hosted by a leading dermatologist who uses each respective device frequently in his practice and provides an overview of each device, how they use it, and what success stories they can share from treatment at their respective dermatology practices.



“The purpose of sponsoring these webinars is to offer ongoing education to our expanding network of dermatologists, clinicians, and providers to help educate them on new treatment approaches and the advantages of STRATA’s technologies that could be additive to their practices and beneficial for their patients,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, CEO of STRATA. “We have helped thousands of dermatology providers with our clinically proven devices, and results from clinical studies using our devices are included in over 300 peer-reviewed published clinical studies. Thus, we are proud of the additional exposure that these webinars bring to dermatology providers.”

XTRAC ® Webinar

The XTRAC® webinar can be accessed here.

Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD/Ph.D./FAAD hosts the XTRAC® webinar and highlights the scope of chronic dermatologic diseases and guidelines for phototherapy treatment for such diseases, the use of STRATA’s XTRAC® excimer laser in the dermatologic treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema, the typical application and dosing regimen and number of treatments using XTRAC®, the efficacy profile and XTRAC® case history “before” and “after” pictures, reimbursement codes available for dermatologic treatment with XTRAC®, and the value-added support services provided by STRATA. A Q&A session follows his presentation.

“I regularly use the XTRAC laser in combination with other psoriasis therapies, for example, sometimes with the topical therapies and often with biologics,” commented Dr. Michael Nazareth. “Being in the northeast, some patients do very well on biologics and breakthrough in wintertime or in particular times of stress, and I can use my XTRAC® laser just to clear up those small areas and not have to worry about trying to switch their biologic that's otherwise working very well.”

Dr. Nazareth is the president of Western New York Dermatology located in suburban Buffalo (NY) and a board certified dermatologist. He earned his MD and Ph.D. degrees at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the Society for Pediatric Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Medical Association, and the Medical Society of the State of New York.



TheraClear ® X Webinar

The TheraClear®X webinar can be accessed here.

Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, MD/FAAD/FACMS hosts the TheraClear®X webinar and highlights the general approaches for mild to moderate acne treatment and limitations of such treatments and transitions the discussion to the innovative TheraClear®X system, its dual mechanism of action and treatment, “before” and “after” pictures from case history treatments with TheraClear®X, and associated reimbursement before moving to Q&A.

“We see remarkable results with TheraClear®X for patients who have acne,” remarked Dr. Suneel Chilukuri. “These are acne patients that have tried a lot of other things and they have not been quite as successful. Patients want something that is an answer, so we are able to provide that answer quite dramatically and quite rapidly with TheraClear®X.”

Dr. Chilukuri is the Director of Cosmetic Surgery at Refresh Dermatology in Houston, Texas. He is an internationally recognized, board certified dermatologic surgeon specializing in a variety of cosmetic procedures and reconstructive surgery, has been published in over 50 medical journals, and has over 350 abstracts and presentations around the world. He received his MD degree from the Baylor College of Medicine.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure (versus an equipment purchase), installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

