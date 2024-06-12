INOTIV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) and Encourages Long-Term NOTV Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.



Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against Inotiv on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between September 21, 2021 through November 16, 2022. According to the complaint, during that time period Inotiv and certain of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements and/or omissions concerning the company’s business, operations, and regulatory compliance policies, specifically as related to its acquisition of Envigo RMS, LLC (“Envigo”) and the alleged existence of flagrant violations of federal animal welfare regulations at an Envigo dog breeding facility located in Cumberland, Virginia that led the U.S. Department of Justice, with federal and state law enforcement agents, to conduct a search and seizure, which eventually led to the rescue more than 4,000 animals and shuttering of the Cumberland facility.

As further detailed in the complaint, as the truth of the matters previously concealed from investors was revealed to the market through a series of partial corrective disclosures, Inotiv’s stock price fell approximately 87% in value, from a price of over $55.00 per share in November 2021 to $6.82 per share in November 2022.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Inotiv’s board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct and disclosures.

Current Inotiv shareholders who purchased or acquired shares of NOTV stock prior to November 16, 2022 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options, or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/inotiv/

