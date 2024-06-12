Pixalate Releases Ad Industry’s First Made For Advertising (MFA) Mobile Apps Report: $7.5 Million in Estimated Global Ad Spend Went to Likely MFA Mobile Apps Across Google & Apple App Stores in Q1 2024

LONDON, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Made For Advertising (MFA) Ad Spend Report for Mobile Apps for apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is the ad industry’s first report benchmarking MFA across mobile apps.

The report benchmarks advertising trends on likely MFA mobile apps, including ad spend, age of MFA apps, top grossing MFA mobile apps for open programmatic advertising, and MFA mobile app developers. Pixalate also released web and CTV versions of the report.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5.1 million downloadable mobile apps, and 50+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions on mobile devices in Q1 2024, to compile this research.

Key Stats: Pixalate’s Benchmark Report for MFA Mobile Apps in Q1 2024

$7.5 million estimated Q1 2024 open programmatic ad spend went to likely mobile MFA apps Apple-hosted likely MFA apps saw $1.5 million in estimated ad spend Google-hosted likely MFA apps saw $3.7 million in estimated ad spend

estimated Q1 2024 open programmatic ad spend went to likely mobile MFA apps 53% of global open programmatic ad spend on likely MFA mobile apps goes to developers with private domains

of global open programmatic ad spend on likely MFA mobile apps goes to developers with private domains On average, non-MFA mobile apps have been downloadable from the Google and Apple app stores 1.5x longer than likely MFA apps

than likely MFA apps 51% of estimated ad spend on likely mobile MFA apps goes to apps categorized as “Mobile Games” and “Hobbies & Interests” IAB categories

What’s inside the report

Pixalate’s Made for Advertising (MFA) Mobile Apps Benchmark Report includes:

Ad spend on likely MFA mobile apps

MFA apps store analysis (Google Play Store and Apple App Store)

App store category analysis

Private vs. public registration

Age of MFA apps

Top likely MFA apps and developers based on estimated open programmatic ad revenue and number of apps



Download the full report here.

