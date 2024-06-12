Maris Tech Collaborates with LightPath for AI-Ready Infrared Cameras

Maris-Tech integrated critical firmware and hardware to support AI algorithms embedded in LightPath's Infrared Cameras

Rehovot, Israel, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) ("Maris-Tech" or the "Company"), a B2B provider of edge computing artificial intelligence ("AI") accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced a collaboration with LightPath's (Nasdaq: LPTH) ("LightPath") in which Maris-tech integrated critical firmware and hardware to support AI algorithms embedded in LightPath's infrared cameras, completing a significant step in the evolution of LightPath's technology with the support of AI accelerated hardware, software and algorithms in all its infrared cameras.

The new AI-enabled feature will be available as an option on all of LightPath's cameras and is referred to as EdgeIR™.

"We are extremely proud of this important collaboration, marking the next step in the evolution of optical solutions within AI systems. Adding embedded AI hardware and software at the edge within the video pipeline is crucial for real-world deployment of AI models," said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech. “The demand from the defense and industrial market has shown that bandwidth and security issues in cloud and server frameworks hinder integrating optical systems with trained AI models in field applications. Incorporating embedded AI hardware and software simplifies deployment, minimizes the need for hardware customization, and enables customers to focus on their core system goals,” Mr. Bar added.

The new EdgeIR™ cameras integrate Maris-Tech’s technology with an embedded Hailo-8 AI accelerator into the hardware, enabling customers to upload and run their preferred trained AI models on the edge at the camera level. This new capability, which will be available on all of LightPath's cameras, will enable real-time, low-latency streaming and high-efficiency AI inferencing on the camera's video stream.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power, and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, R.F. datalink, and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, homeland security, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com.

