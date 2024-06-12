Global Modern Card Issuing Platforms Market & Competitor Leaderboard 2024-2029 - Key Player Capability and Capacity Assessment for 19 Modern Card Issuing Vendors

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Modern Card Issuing Platforms Market: 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Modern Card Issuing Platforms research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from banks, financial institutions, fintech companies and technology vendors to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.



Modern card issuing platforms are card management systems which utilise an API (Application Programming Interface)-driven approach; allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate card issuance and management capabilities into their services. This provides benefits to card issuers, such as the ability to tokenise virtual cards to both digital and mobile wallets, push provisioning from mobile banking apps, and instant and personalised issuance of physical cards. Furthermore, modern card programs provide an integrated solution to help banks modernise their financial services without overhauling their legacy systems.



The suite includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of modern card issuing platforms, an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 19 market leaders in the modern card issuing space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing banks, other card issuers, and modern card issuing platforms to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and fast-growing market.



Key Statistics

$1.2bn - Total transaction value in 2024

$2.8bn - Total transaction value in 2029

134% - 2024 to 2029 market growth

2024-2029 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the modern card issuing market. These address the changing payments landscape; how virtual cards can revolutionise B2B payments, fraud management provision for virtual cards; and analysing the many modern card issuing use cases. This includes corporate cards and real-time spend controls that card issuers can implement. The research also features a Country Readiness Index on the current development and segment growth of the modern card issuing market across 8 key regions, as well as providing a future outlook.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the modern card issuing market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Competitor Leaderboard:

Key player capability and capacity assessment for 19 modern card issuing vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard; featuring market size for major players in the modern card issuing industry:

Adyen

Co-op Solutions

Enfuce

Entrust

FIS

Fiserv

Giesecke+Devrient

Hips

i2c

IDEMIA Group

Marqeta

Modulr

Nexi Group

NymCard

Paymentology

Paynetics

Pismo

Stripe

Thales Group

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into modern card issuing includes forecasts for total revenue for modern card issuing platforms, split by credit, debit, and prepaid cards.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

