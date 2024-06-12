XEALTH WINS GOLD IN SPRING 2024 DIGITAL HEALTH AWARDS®

SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, was selected as a winner in the Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards® program. This competition recognizes the best digital health resources.

Xealth’s ability to launch new digital programs for health systems in days or weeks received a Gold Award for Connected Digital Health.

“Xealth’s goal is to make it simple for health systems, providers and patients to leverage digital health,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “We are honored to be selected as a winner in the Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards competition, judged by a panel of distinguished experts in digital health media.”

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems, bringing digital health vendors, programs, therapeutics and tools into clinical and patient workflow. When combined with the company’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform. To date, Xealth has sent more than 12 million digital assets and tools from about 100,000 providers across many of the largest U.S. health systems.

The Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information AwardsSM (healthawards.com), which annually recognizes the nation’s best consumer health information (in non-digital formats).

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Health Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Oracle, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

