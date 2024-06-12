Surrozen Publishes Study in ‘eLife’ Demonstrating the Promise of The Proprietary SWEETS Platform, a Unique Targeted Protein Degradation Technology, to Further Enhance Wnt Signaling

Targeted protein degradation (TPD*) technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce novel treatment approaches



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, announced today publication of data in eLife highlighting the potential to enhance Wnt-signal activation in new targeted SWEETS ( S urrozen W nt signal E nhancer E ngineered for T issue S pecificity) bispecific antibodies which utilize a unique protein degradation platform that provides alternatives for future clinical applications (Click: HERE).

This publication presented research that was focused on extending previous work by Surrozen scientists on fusing an RSPO2** mutant protein to an antibody that binds ASGR1*** which led to hepatocyte (liver cell)-specific enhanced signaling, proliferation, and restored liver function in mouse models. In this publication, the authors described the development of two new ASGR bispecific antibodies which revealed distinct epitopes on both ASGR1 and ASGR2 that resulted in a robust and cell-specific Wnt-signal activation. These ASGR-targeted SWEETS molecules represent a unique targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform, that functions via multiple mechanisms, and expands the potential opportunities to treat liver diseases through cell or tissue-specific regenerative therapeutics with enhanced Wnt signal activation.

“This work published in eLIfe provides an important new approach to boost Wnt-signaling through protein degradation technologies and is an important demonstration of our continuing efforts as a company to enhance options available in areas of unmet therapeutic need including severe liver disease,” said Yang Li, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Research at Surrozen.

Surrozen also announced the publication of a review article in iScience (Click: HERE). This review article provided a comprehensive summary of work done by both Surrozen scientists and other researchers in the field on the invention of various Wnt activating platforms. This review highlights the rationales and design rules described so far and the insights learned from the studies of these novel molecules on various tissues. This review highlights the exciting progress made in this emerging field and the potential of Wnt agonists in the treatment of numerous tissue degenerative diseases.

*TPD – Total protein degradation technologies focus on the complex networks of biochemical processes in protein homeostasis and includes removal of damaged proteins and targeted degradation of intracellular, extracellular, and cell-surface proteins with unwanted functions

**RSPO2 = R-spondin 2

***ASGR = asialoglycoprotein receptor

About SZN-043 for Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis

SZN-043 is the first development candidate using Surrozen’s SWEETS™ technology. Surrozen is developing SZN-043 for severe liver diseases, initially focusing on severe alcohol-associated hepatitis. The Company has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial in patients with a history of liver cirrhosis and healthy volunteers. SZN-043 was safe and well tolerated in single or multiple IV doses and demonstrated evidence of target engagement, Wnt signal activation and effects on liver function.

The Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis began enrollment in the second quarter of 2024 and the Company expects that proof-of-concept data from this trial may be available in the first half of 2025.

About Wnt Signaling

Wnt signaling plays key roles in the control of development, homeostasis, and regeneration of many essential organs and tissues, including liver, intestine, lung, kidney, retina, central nervous system, cochlea, bone, and others. Modulation of Wnt signaling pathways has potential for treatment of degenerative diseases and tissue injuries. Surrozen’s platform and proprietary technologies have the potential to overcome the limitations in pursuing the Wnt pathway as a therapeutic strategy.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with a current focus on severe liver and eye diseases. For more information, please visit www.surrozen.com.

