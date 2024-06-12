2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List Recognizes 44 eXp Realty Agents and Teams

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that 44 eXp Realty agents have been named to the 2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List , an annual, national program that ranks the top 500 agents and top 500 teams in the U.S. by transaction sides and sales volume.



"This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work and exceptional service of our agents," said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. "We are incredibly proud of the 44 eXp Realty agents and teams who have been honored on this prestigious list. eXp Realty teams in particular demonstrated their strength, making up 22 percent of the teams in the Large Category by sides and more than 21 percent of those in the Mega category by sides. Their collective achievements reflect our commitment to empowering agents to reach new heights in their careers and deliver unparalleled value to their clients, proving that eXp Realty is indeed where the pros go to grow."

Following are how eXp Realty agents ranked in the 2024 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand List:

Top Individuals by Transaction Sides

No. 7 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL - 388

No. 22 – Artemisa Boston, West Saint Paul, MN - 237

No. 40 – Paul Saperstein, Delray Beach, FL - 182

No. 62 – Charles Williamson, Wilson, NC - 155

No. 89 – Cristina Osorio Norena, Citrus Springs, FL - 139

No. 158 – Danny Duvall, Hubbard, OH - 116

No. 186 – Cory Parsons, Johnson City, TN - 110

Top Individuals by Volume

No. 84 – John Scalia, Cooper City, FL - $153,007,940



Top Mega Teams by Transaction Sides

No. 14 – The Franklin Team, Katy, TX – 1,288

No. 19 – The Short Term Shop, Santa Rosa Beach, FL – 925

No. 24 — #Teamfast, Oakland, CA – 834

No. 25 – Caul Group, Cary, NC – 829

No. 26 – Domi Team, Carmel, IN – 826

No. 31 – Pemberton Homes Team, Edina, MN – 791

No. 46 – Mark Z Home Selling Team, Novi, MI – 669

No. 49 – Matt Smith RE Group, Dixon, MO – 654

No. 50 – Ihomes Network, Saint Petersburg, FL – 636

No. 54 – The Luna Team, Avondale, AZ – 607

No. 54 – The Agency Team, Kailua-Kona, HI – 607

No. 56 – Whissel Realty Group, San Diego, CA – 599

Top Mega Teams by Sales Volume

No. 15 – The Short Term Shop, Santa Rosa Beach, FL – $599,000,000

No. 16 – #Teamfast, Oakland, CA – $586,068,007

No. 18 – The Franklin Team, Katy, TX – $566,555,861

No. 29 – Whissel Realty Group, San Diego, CA – $421,317,303

No. 30 – Caul Group, Cary, NC – $392,082,667

No. 33 – Porchlight Realty Group, San Diego, CA – $376,703,199

No. 53 – Debbie Dogrul Associates, Fairfax, VA – $309,155,056

No. 56 – Pemberton Homes Team, Edina, MN – $300,000,000

No. 62 – The Real Estate Leaders, Shrewsbury, NJ – $283,946,173



Top Large Teams by Transaction Sides

No. 3 - The Cheviron Group, Fort Wayne, IN - 817

No. 9 - The Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, Baxter, MN - 548

No. 14 - Valley Dream Team, Phoenix, AZ - 460

No. 18 - Welch Real Estate, Monroe, MI - 438

No. 22 - The Nate Evans Group, Mahomet, IL - 410

No. 24 - Amy Wienands Real Estate, Waterloo, IA - 404

No. 30 - The Schrader Group, San Antonio, TX - 397

No. 31 - Treasure Davis Team, Colorado Springs, CO - 395

No. 36 - Gedalje Group, Lake Havasu City, AZ - 381

No. 37 - The Hyland Group, Prescott, AZ - 379

No. 43 - Gusty Gulas Group, Birmingham, AL - 362

No. 49 - Black Star, Freehold, NJ - 352

No. 58 - Friend Real Estate, Rolla, MO - 330

No. 61 - Legacy Realty Group, Del Rio, TX - 317

Top Large Teams by Volume

No. 28 - The Cheviron Group, Fort Wayne, IN - $227,956,983

No. 37 - Black Star, Freehold, NJ - $207,101,826

No. 42 - The Hyland Group, Prescott, AZ - $199,611,099

No. 44 - Valley Dream Team, Phoenix, AZ - $199,463,031

No. 51 - Chad Schwendeman Real Estate Group, Baxter, MN - $188,501,876

No. 54 - The Gedalje Group, Lake Havasu City, AZ - $187,090,313

No. 60 - Treasure Davis Team, Colorado Springs, CO - $178,869,624



Top Medium Teams by Sides

No. 1 - The Matthews Team, Spring, TX - 1,205

No. 11 - New Vision, Roseville, CA - 349

No. 13 - Moulton Real Estate Group, Ankeny, IA - 336

No. 22 - Amy Wengerd Group, North Canton, OH - 276

No. 33 - Military Home Search, Colorado Springs, CO - 247

No. 60 - Acuff Weekley Group, Auburn, AL - 214

Top Small Teams by Sides

No. 4 – Tumbelekis Realty Group, Sanford, NC – 401

No. 35 – Explosion Team, Indianapolis, IN – 190

Additional Insights:

Fourteen eXp teams comprise 22% of the Large Category for Teams Ranked by Sides.

Fourteen eXp teams account for over 21% of the Mega Category for Teams Ranked by Sides.

Nine eXp teams represent over 13% of the Mega Category for Teams Ranked by Volume.

eXp Realty ranked among the top 3 brokerages for teams by total sides, with 20,279 sides.

eXp-ranked individuals and teams achieved a combined total of 21,606 sides.

Top ranking eXp agent by sides: John Scalia, who ranked No. 7 nationally with 388 sides.

The Matthews Team ranked No. 1 in the Medium Category for Teams ranked by Sides with 1,205 sides.

Artemisa Boston ranked No. 1 in the state of Minnesota for Individuals by Sides with 237 sides.

"These remarkable accomplishments underscore our agents' deep commitment to their clients and the support provided by our innovative brokerage model," added Pareja. "We are thrilled to see our agents thrive and set new standards in the industry."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

