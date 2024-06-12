Alliance Memory Appoints Zvi Barak as Sales Director

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the appointment of Zvi Barak as the company’s sales director. In his new role, Mr. Barak will be responsible for overseeing Alliance Memory’s sales in EMEA as the company continues to expand its global customer base.



Mr. Barak comes to Alliance Memory from Future Electronics, where he served in a number of capacities over the last 18 years. He joined the company as a technical manager for Future Israel before being promoted to the role of country manager, in which he served for 10 years. Mr. Barak concluded his tenure with Future as regional technical director for Eastern Europe. Previously, he held the roles of Israel country manager for Cypress Semiconductor and ASIC designer for Israel Aerospace Industries. Mr. Barak holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and an MBA from Leicester University.

“Zvi has extensive leadership experience in the semiconductor industry, with an impressive track record of driving sales growth and demand creation,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to Alliance Memory, where he’ll be instrumental in shaping our sales efforts — and ultimately increasing revenues — around the world.”

“With my background at Future Electronics, I’m very familiar with Alliance Memory’s product lineup and the benefits it brings to a wide range of industries,” said Mr. Barak. “I’m very excited to be joining the team and can’t wait to leverage my knowledge and experience to build up the company’s customer base in EMEA and beyond.”

Mr. Barak reports to David Bagby. He’s located in Tel Aviv-Yafo and can be reached at zvi@alliancememory.com.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

