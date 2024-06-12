RemoteMore Launches Platform for Professional Diversity Network to Source Candidates with Active Security Clearances

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, announced today its subsidiary company, RemoteMore, unveiled a new database platform for PDN’s event team.



This advanced system is designed to enhance the recruitment process, providing a robust solution for candidate and resume management. It enables the seamless location of qualified nationwide candidates with active security clearances not only through PDN's job fairs but at any time, ensuring a continuous and efficient hiring process.

Key Features and Benefits:

Enhanced Employer Experience: This platform offers a streamlined process for employers. They can easily sign up, navigate through the onboarding process, and create job postings within the system effortlessly. Admin Handpick Candidate Process: Our admin panel allows for the selection of the best candidates by handpicking profiles from a diverse pool. These profiles are then sent directly to the job-created view, ensuring that only the most suitable candidates are considered. Streamlined Interview Scheduling: Both employers and admins can efficiently schedule interviews. Admins have the capability to schedule interviews on behalf of employers, simplifying the coordination process and saving valuable time. Advanced Employer Invitation Flow: Our admins can invite companies to the platform and provide a snippet view of candidate profiles before they officially sign up. This feature offers a preview of the talent available, encouraging more employers to engage with the system. Comprehensive Admin Portal Support: In case of any issues encountered by employers or candidates, the admin portal ensures that user personas receive prompt and effective assistance, maintaining a smooth and positive experience for all users.

RemoteMore's new database platform represents a significant step forward in the recruitment industry, offering advanced features and improved functionality for employers and candidates alike. Our new database platform will enhance our competitiveness with leading cleared job platforms such as Cleared Connections, Clearance Jobs, and TechExpoUSA. This development also aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence in creating efficient, user-friendly solutions.

"We’re excited to launch this new database platform for PDN’s event team. This tool significantly enhances our recruitment offering, making it easier for employers to find and hire top talent with active security clearances efficiently. Our goal is to create a seamless experience for both employers and candidates, and this platform is a big step towards achieving that. We’re proud to support PDN’s mission of promoting diversity and inclusion in the workforce," remarked Boris Krastev, President of RemoteMore.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

About RemoteMore

RemoteMore USA is a technology company that provides remote-hiring marketplace service for developers and companies. RemoteMore was launched in 2019 to address the increasing demand for qualified candidates by connecting them with businesses through an extensive, remote services network, which allows businesses to access qualified candidates without the geographic limitation. RemoteMore USA currently has over 450 hiring companies and 6,000 developers in the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about PDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements.

