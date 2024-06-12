Vivante Health Rebrands to Cylinder, Continues to Offer Expert-Led Care for Every Digestive Health Issue

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivante Health, the virtual digestive healthcare platform for gastrointestinal (GI) care, today announced a rebrand with a refreshed visual identity and new name: Cylinder . Cylinder is an employee benefit that offers individualized, clinician-backed care for all digestive health needs, all in one platform.



Cylinder was founded in 2021 with a vision to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. In the years since, Cylinder has partnered with top employers and health plans across the United States to address the root causes and costly ripple effects of GI issues, and has helped nearly 100,000 people get the care they need.

“Forty percent of people suffer from digestive health issues daily, many of which haven’t been able to get the effective treatment they need navigating the complicated healthcare system. A lot of people aren’t even aware there are virtual digestive solutions that can offer them relief,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Cylinder. “With our expert-led care, small changes to your gastrointestinal health can have a massive impact on your overall well-being. Feeling better doesn’t have to be out of reach.”

Cylinder’s digestive health platform reduces costs, wait times, and frustrations typically associated with traditional GI care. Members are able to track symptoms and get immediate, clinically backed virtual care from a dedicated, diverse team of gastroenterologists, general practitioners, Registered Dietitians, and Health Coaches.

“When people suffer from GI issues, they often struggle with other physical health, mental health, or even nervous system issues that can seriously impact their quality of life,” says Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer at Cylinder. “Our members have access to dedicated care teams that approach their digestive health from every angle, offering real results that go beyond symptom relief.”

Cylinder’s approach to comprehensive GI care is clinically effective, with 91% of members reporting improved GI symptoms, and 92% reporting improved quality of life. The company has raised $47 million in total funding , and recently added renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Hamed Khalili and nationally recognized health services researcher Dr. Dena Bravata to its Clinical Advisory Board.

For more information about Cylinder, visit www.CylinderHealth.com .

Cylinder's vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .