BioSyent In-Licenses Endocrinology Product for Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc. (“BioSyent Pharma”), has entered into an agreement with a European partner for an exclusive license to register, market, sell and distribute a new endocrinology product in Canada. BioSyent Pharma and its European partner have agreed to seek Health Canada approval of the product by the end of 2024.



“We are excited to bring this innovative endocrinology product to Canadians while expanding and diversifying our product portfolio in a new therapeutic area,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We see a significant opportunity with this product which will address an unmet medical need in Canada.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

