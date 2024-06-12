A Deep Dive on The Expanding Landscape of Food Safety Testing Industry

Chicago, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food safety testing market is estimated at $21.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach $31.1 billion by 2027. The importance of food safety testing is rising because of growing public interest in food safety and quality issues, as well as the ability to broadcast these issues quickly via social media and the expansion of regulatory innovation, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=365

Food Safety Testing Market Segmentation

Based on Food tested

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Dairy products

Processed food

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Other food products tested

Based on target tested

Pathogens

E. coli

Salmonella

Campylobacter

Listeria

Others

Pesticides

GMOs

Mycotoxin

Allergens

Heavy metals

Other targets tested

Based on the technology

Traditional

Rapid

Convenience-based

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Immunoassay

Chromatography & spectrometry

Based on the region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (South America, Middle East & Africa)

The meat, poultry and seafood segment by food tested is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the food safety testing market

Bacterial contamination takes place at all stages of slaughtering. Maximum contamination happens during defeathering or skinning owing to inappropriate animal handling and unhygienic conditions. Cross-contamination of products has been caused by improper equipment cleaning procedures. Bacterial contamination also results via scaling and eviscerating. Based on the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has developed regulations to prevent the contamination of meat and poultry products in slaughterhouses and processing plants.

The Rapid technology segment is projected to account for the highest market share in the food safety testing market over the forecast period

Rapid technology is segmented into convenience-based PCR, immunoassay, and chromatography & spectrometry, which are used to test and identify contaminants through different means. The use of these methods also facilitates a huge reduction in the overall testing costs needed using traditional methods. Thus, their popularity amongst the startups and SME food manufacturing businesses, especially in China and India, is increasing significantly.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=365

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the Food safety testing market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific food safety market is growing owing to the implementation of stringent rules and regulations regarding food. Governments have put different regulations in place for consumers, producers, and regulators. The market growth in this region is largely driven by rising demand for processed food in emerging and developing nations like India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well as an increase in poisoning outbreaks caused by consumption of contaminated meat and rise in cases of food degradation like contamination, pesticides, and artificial flavouring. In 2007, the APEC Food Safety Cooperation Forum (FSCF), led by China and Australia, was established to improve the technical competence of food safety management and detection practices throughout the food supply chain.

The Road Ahead - Innovation and Expansion

The future of the food safety testing market is promising. Continuous advancements in technology, such as automation and biosensors, will further enhance efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, the rising demand for organic and minimally processed foods is likely to drive the need for targeted testing solutions. As global food trade intensifies, the need for harmonized international standards for food safety testing will become increasingly crucial.

In conclusion, the food safety testing market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape. By understanding its various segments and regional variations, stakeholders can gain valuable insights to navigate this crucial sector and ensure the safety of our global food supply chain.

Browse Related Reports:

Dairy Testing Market