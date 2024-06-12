Samson Extracts Debuts Premier CBD Skincare Brand, Wiregrass Wellness

GENEVA, Ala., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samson Extracts (“Samson” or the “Company”), an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk CBD products and one of the top ten hemp processors by biomass extraction volume in the United States, announced the launch of its cannabidiol (CBD) infused skincare brand, Wiregrass Wellness.



Wiregrass Wellness offers a range of high-quality, sustainable CBD-infused products developed to promote and protect healthy skin. The inaugural product lineup, carefully curated and designed for all skin types, includes six vegan-friendly proprietary blends that are gluten-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

“We are thrilled to launch our first high-end, CBD skincare line to customers nationwide,” said Samson Extracts’ CEO, Kyle Neathery. “This is one of several new offerings we are excited to introduce in 2024, with our isolate production kicking off in the near term. As we implement a threefold increase in biomass production and expand Samson’s national product portfolio this year, we look forward to connecting with more consumers across the country by offering innovative hemp-derived products through our online store.”

The Wiregrass Wellness product lineup* includes:

Erin Todd, Director of Sales and Marketing, added “Wiregrass Wellness is an ode to Southern culture and the meaningful relationships we have built with local farmers, producers, and suppliers in our communities to bring this vision to fruition. We are confident that the quality and value of these Southern-made products will transcend state lines, furthering our mission to demonstrate the true benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids on a national scale.”

Wiregrass Wellness products are available for nationwide shipping at wiregrasswellness.com , and are expected to hit shelves across Alabama in the coming weeks. Samson plans to introduce the skincare brand in-store to various states in the Southern U.S. over the year. For wholesale inquiries, visit Samson Extracts’ website .

*To learn more, please visit wiregrasswellness.com .

About Samson Extracts

Founded in 2019, Samson Extracts is an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk CBD ingredients. With its complex industrial extraction system and GMP-certified operations, the company is one of the largest low-cost hemp processors in the nation, producing winterized and decarbed crude, full spectrum CBD distillate for a diverse range of products. Led by a team of highly skilled manufacturing experts, extraction operators, and laboratory and quality specialists, Samson Extracts is a trusted, national CBD wholesale partner, joining forces with best-in-class farmers and operators to transform the future of hemp farming and processing in the United States. For more information on Samson Extracts, its products, and wholesale opportunities, visit https://www.samsonextracts.com/ .