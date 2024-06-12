Cute Season on Parliament Hill – Announcing the Winners of the 2nd Annual Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Contest

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cute season is in full swing on Parliament Hill and the Canadian Animal Health Institute is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual ‘Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill Contest’.

Parliamentarians, staffers, and members of the Press Gallery on Parliament Hill submitted more than 105 entries for this year’s contest, with photos and some amazing stories about their beloved pets. A panel of esteemed judges then narrowed down the choices to the top ten pets in each category, at which time the vote was turned over to the public. The finalists pulled out all the stops and created their own campaigns to ‘Get out the Vote’, with a total of over 8,800 votes cast for the thirty parliamentary pet finalists across the three hotly contested categories.

"CAHI is deeply appreciative of everyone who contributed to making this year’s contest a tremendous success, from our esteemed panel of judges to every participant, voter, and supporter who helped spread the word. We are excited to bring this contest back in 2025 and beyond, and I am confident the competition will only become more intense (and cuter)!" says Dr. Catherine Filejski, CAHI President and CEO.

Yesterday evening, Deputy Speaker and Chair of Committees of the Whole, Chris d’Entremont, joined CAHI at the pet-friendly Métropolitain Brasserie in downtown Ottawa to unveil the 2024 Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill, who are:

Cutest Dog: Walnut



Walnut is a great defender of democracy, a seasoned canvasser and a celebrity in his community, thanks to his kindness, acceptance and affection for everyone he meets. He is a staunch supporter of equal rights for all-legged creatures. In addition, he appreciates diverse cuisines and afternoon naps.

Cutest Cat: Tabasco

Tabasco, an homage to the ubiquitous red sauce, mirrors the fiery spirit she possesses beneath her gentle exterior. Named by a girlfriend who saw fit to christen everything from eggs to macaroni with the spicy condiment, Tabasco herself embodies a warmth and sweetness that endears her to all who cross her path. Tabasco's affection knows no bounds, her presence a constant source of solace.

I would be remiss not to point out her mischievous ever-watchful eyes that follow you around a room. And with a purr that resembles a motorboat, here we are 14 years later and she's as healthy as she's ever been.

Cutest Other Pet: Bernard



My name is Bernard, and my pronouns are They/Them. I’m just another party hopper, looking for a free drink and some canapés at the Met. Find me on the patio.



CAHI’s Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill contest will return in 2025, promising to be even bigger and better. Some parliamentary pets are already reportedly assembling teams of strategists and campaign managers to develop a robust paw-litical platform to ensure their success in next year's competition.

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact:

Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager

437-253-1667 ext, 105, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



