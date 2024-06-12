Cork Teams with DataStream to Simplify Cyber Insurance Policy Underwriting and Elevate Cyber Protection for MSPs and their Clients

DOVER, Del., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cork Protection, Inc., the leader in smart warranty solutions for MSPs serving small businesses and the ISV solutions they manage, today announced a strategic partnership with DataStream, the leading digital cyber insurance company for the MSP channel. This collaboration aims to deliver end-to-end cyber warranty and cyber insurance protection to MSPs and the small businesses (SMBs) they serve.



“As we mark Cork’s one-year anniversary since exiting stealth mode, we are excited to announce our new partnership with DataStream,” said Carlson Choi, CEO of Cork. “This alliance demonstrates our commitment to helping MSPs strengthen both their cybersecurity and that of their clients against the evolving cyber threat landscape by simplifying the deployment of risk mitigation and financial protection. We are thrilled to enable our partners to utilize Cork’s cyber intelligence and active loss prevention platform for underwriting, granting immediate access to Cork’s cyber warranty and providing a DataStream cyber insurance estimate within minutes.”

A one-stop shop for cyber assurance

The combination of DataStream's cyber insurance and Cork's cyber warranty policies can reduce the total cost of ownership for MSPs and their clients regarding cyber financial protection. Backed by a leading technology-enabled cyber reinsurer, DataStream provides extensive coverage and risk analysis tools for first-party and third-party losses, including breaches, ransomware, cybercrime, and cyber-terrorism.

Leveraging the SMB’s existing security stack investment, Cork underwrites eligible cyber warranty customers in minutes and is now extending these capabilities to include cyber insurance policy underwriting, including estimates and quoting. With Cork’s real-time monitoring and active loss prevention platform, MSP and their clients can prevent attacks from happening. If an attack does occur, SMBs will get instant funding relief and fast claim payouts in days rather than months

“It’s difficult for an SMB to become a cybersecurity expert while also managing their business, but with the right partners, they can easily avoid becoming a target for cybercriminals,” said Paul Guthrie, Managing Director of DataStream. “We are pleased to be teaming with Cork to offer MSPs a one-stop shop for cyber assurance. By purchasing both a cyber warranty policy and a cyber insurance policy at the same time, MSPs can create a security blanket around their IT infrastructure and ensure they have the financial coverage and mitigations services they need in the event of an attack.”

MSPs interested in learning more about Cork can visit corkinc.com. For more information on DataStream’s cyber insurance solutions, visit: https://datastreaminsurance.com/why-datastream/.

About Cork

Cork is a purpose-built cyber warranty company for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small businesses (SMBs) and the software solutions they manage. Its purpose-built platform with AI-enhanced cyber risk engine is designed to offer MSPs and their clients peace of mind with near-instant coverage and settlements in the aftermath of security incidents. Cork’s revolutionary Protection from the Inside OutTM approach to actionable insights, flexible premiums and claims management puts control in the hands of MSPs and SMBs to protect the digital assets they value most. Based in Dover, Del., Cork is backed by DVx Ventures, Outsiders Fund and Vestigo Ventures. For more information, visit corkinc.com and follow Cork on LinkedIn.

