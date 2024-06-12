Genetec appoints Jason de Souza as Managing Director for Latin America & the Caribbean

Montreal, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason de Souza as the new Managing Director for Latin America & the Caribbean (LATCAR).

With over 25 years of experience in the IT and security sectors, de Souza brings a proven track record of delivering results, growing revenue, and building long-term relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders across the diverse and dynamic Latin American region. In his new role, de Souza will be responsible for developing and executing the regional strategy, expanding market share, and leading a high-performance team.

"Jason's extensive knowledge of the industry and the LATCAR market dynamics will help Genetec maintain and increase its leadership position across the continent," said Michel Chalouhi, Vice President of Global Sales at Genetec Inc. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the continued growth and success of Genetec in the Latin American and Caribbean regions under his leadership."

Active in all aspects of the security industry, Jason was recently awarded the Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year by the Security Industry Association (SIA). Before joining Genetec, de Souza spent the last four years at Hanwha Vision, where he successfully developed and executed regional strategies, expanded market share, and led the Latin American team. Prior to Hanwha, he worked at Anixter, where he held the position of Vice President of Global Security.

“I am honored to lead the Genetec operations in Latin America & the Caribbean and build upon the foundation of success established by Denis Côté," said de Souza. “I am excited for the opportunity to create value and impact for our customers and partners across the region.”

Jason de Souza will succeed Denis Côté, who will ensure a smooth transition over the upcoming months. Under Côté’s leadership, the region expanded rapidly, with a remarkable growth rate of 50% in the last five years. Côté grew the team to 70 employees, established regional offices in Brazil, Colombia, and Chile, and launched the MCXC, the company’s flagship Latin American Experience Center in Mexico City.

