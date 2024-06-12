Intelligent Product Solutions Launches Advanced Concept Studio (ACS) Division Focused on Industrial and UX/UI Design Services

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a Forward Industries (FORD) company, today announced the launch of its Advanced Concept Studio division, leveraging its expert Industrial Design and UI/UX team and growing capabilities. Advanced Concept Studio is focused on human-centered design, product strategy, physical and digital product design, user experience design, VR/AR visualization and AI interface development.



Over the past decade, the award-winning design team at IPS, now named Advanced Concept Studio (ACS), has developed remarkable products, ranging from a suite of enterprise computing devices for Zebra Technologies to a variety of medical and defense products.

Advanced Concept Studio specializes in transforming innovative ideas into impactful solutions that resonate with users. It excels in rapid prototyping, user research, and interdisciplinary collaboration, ensuring that products are technically sound, scalable and well-designed.

Among its design innovations is the EON robotic aesthetic laser, for non-invasive fat reduction therapy. ACS provided industrial design, human factors and user experience expertise for this product, now used by Med Spas and Aesthetic Surgeons, to make fat reduction easier, painless and safer than ever before.

“From concept to production, our commitment to excellence and innovation guides every design project,” said Joe Toro, Senior Director of Industrial Design at ACS. “By aligning user insights with technological possibilities, ACS brings brilliant ideas to life, pushing creative limits and exceeding expectations. An essential part of our success is our incredibly talented design team, and we’re expanding our capabilities to provide even more value to our clients.”

