Indonesia Ecommerce Market Databook 2024, Featuring Bukalapak, JD.id, Lazada, Shopee, Tokopedia, GoFood, GrabFood, Kulina, Wahyoo, Agoda, Bobobox, PegiPegi, Tiket and Traveloka

The E-commerce market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 10.65% on annual basis to reach US$44.7 billion in 2024, growing steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.04% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in Indonesia will increase from US$40.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$63.2 billion by 2028.

The e-commerce market is poised to record strong growth over the medium term in Indonesia. A digital-savvy population, coupled with increasing consumption, is projected to aid market growth over the next three to four years. The growth potential is also driving investment from regional and global players in the Indonesian B2C e-commerce market.

The competitive landscape is also fast-growing in the market. This, coupled with regulatory activities, is creating mergers and acquisition opportunities in the Indonesian e-commerce sector. In the medium term, the usage of artificial intelligence is also expected to gain momentum, as marketplaces seek to accelerate revenue growth through improved customer satisfaction.



Indonesian government banned e-commerce transactions on social media platforms in 2023



In an effort to protect offline merchants, small businesses, and marketplaces from predatory pricing strategies adopted by firms like TikTok, the Indonesian government banned e-commerce transactions on social media platforms in September 2023.



While social media platforms will be able to promote products on their platforms, they will not be able to conduct direct transactions. The move is set a major setback for TikTok, which launched TikTok Shop hoping to garner a significant share of the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Other social media platforms like Meta will be less impacted, as they have been moving away from a direct selling strategy over the last 12 months.



Additionally, the recently passed regulation mandates that online shopping platforms within the country must clearly state a minimum price of US$100 for certain items bought directly from international sources.



TikTok acquires GoTo to evade the regulatory ban on social commerce selling in Indonesia



TikTok announced a billion-dollar investment in the Southeast Asian market, mostly in Indonesia, over the next four years in 2023. The investment is part of the firm's strategy to grow its e-commerce platform TikTok Shop in the region. The regulatory ban, however, resulted in a big blow for TikTok. Consequently, to evade regulations, TikTok entered into an acquisition deal with GoTo.

TikTok, in December 2023, announced that it is investing US$1.5 billion in GoTo, which will enable TikTok to resume its online shop in the Indonesian market. GoTo is a popular online shopping platform in Indonesia, while TikTok has 125 million users in the country, making it the second-largest market for the Chinese firm after the United States. This deal is, therefore, expected to become a major threat to other e-commerce marketplaces like Shoppe and Lazada over the medium term in the Indonesian market.

Meta, in response to the regulatory ban, has applied for e-commerce licenses in Indonesia to revive commerce activities on the various Meta-owned platforms. Other firms, including YouTube, are also expected to adopt a similar strategy to tap into the Indonesian e-commerce market.



Digitalization and young generation shoppers to drive e-commerce revenue in Indonesia in 2024



An increasing number of small businesses are embracing digitalization to expand their business and drive sales and revenue growth in the Indonesian market. The shift in strategy comes at a time when more and more shoppers are flocking towards online channels to make their purchases. Ever since the pandemic, Indonesians have been increasingly using online marketplaces like GoTo and Shoppe to buy products. The trend has been specifically higher among young generation shoppers, including Gen Z and millennial consumers.



As a result of this, consumer product companies such as MeToo are launching their products on e-commerce marketplaces to make their mark in Indonesia. In less than two years, MeToo reported sales exceeding RMB 100 million. The sizable sales numbers have been driven by its mouthwash products, which have been popularized by social media platforms like TikTok. More such smaller brands are projected to embrace digital marketplaces to drive sales and revenue growth in 2024. This will support the industry growth over the next three to four years in Indonesia.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Indonesia. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in Indonesia.



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, device (mobile vs desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the E-commerce industry in Indonesia.

Companies Featured

Bukalapak

JD.id

Lazada

Shopee

Tokopedia

GoFood

GrabFood

Kulina

Wahyoo

Agoda

Bobobox

PegiPegi

Tiket.com

Traveloka

