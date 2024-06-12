Global Subscription Economy Market 2024-2028: Market Growth of 68% Forecast with Total Transaction Value Set to Reach $996 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Subscription Economy Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Subscription Economy research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from payment companies, subscription management platforms, and those with a subscription-based business model to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.



The suite includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of subscription economy; an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 20 market leaders in the subscription economy space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing subscription management platforms and vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and rapidly growing market.



Key Statistics

$593bn - Total transaction value in 2024

$996bn - Total transaction value in 2028

68% - 2022 to 2026 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the subscription economy market; identifying consumer trends, addressing the challenges the subscription model faces, the potential side effects of increasing regulatory involvement, and opportunities posed by recent innovations in subscription payment methods. The market share research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and segment growth of the subscription economy market across 8 key regions, as well as providing a future outlook.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the subscription economy market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into the subscription economy includes forecasts for total revenue for the subscription economy market, split by segments across digital subscriptions and physical subscriptions, such as digital video streaming and multi-service subscriptions.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 20 subscription management platforms, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring market size for major players in the subscription economy industry.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

