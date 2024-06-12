Thumzup® Expands AdTech Platform to Beverly Grove

Thumzup continues its strategic expansion plan

Company broadens its influence across Greater Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative AdTech platform in Beverly Grove. This further reinforces Thumzup Media Corporation's commitment to connecting businesses and consumers nationwide.

This strategic expansion allows consumers at select Beverly Grove businesses, including 8586, Sushikoo, AjiMori Sauce and Camera Creations, to earn cash by sharing their experiences on social platforms through the Thumzup app.

As Thumzup expands its influence across Greater Los Angeles, the launch in Beverly Grove marks a pivotal step in advancing its mission to transform how local businesses engage with potential and existing customers.

“We are thrilled to introduce Thumzup to the vibrant Beverly Grove community, expanding our geographical reach and revolutionizing the way individuals interact with and support local businesses via social media,” commented Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “This expansion showcases our continued business growth while empowering individuals to monetize their social media presence, all while discovering and endorsing remarkable local businesses.”

By posting about their experiences with these locations on platforms like Instagram, app users can directly influence their followers and generate real earnings. This model provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to enhance their visibility and engage with a broader audience in a cost-effective manner.

The Thumzup platform continues to offer a unique approach by combining a user-friendly advertiser dashboard and a consumer-facing app. This technology enables businesses to tailor their marketing campaigns and directly benefit from authentic and localized influencer marketing.

The app, available on both the App Store and Google Play , empowers users to become brand advocates, enhancing advertisers’ visibility while enabling users to monetize their social media activities.

If you are interested in advertising your business with Thumzup, you can register your business here: https://www.thumzupmedia.com/advertiser-signup

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment