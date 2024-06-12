FuelPositive: First Scalable Green Ammonia Production System Successfully Installed on Manitoba Farm

SPERLING, Manitoba, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company”) is thrilled to announce that, after years of dedicated effort and meticulous planning, its team has successfully installed the world's first Farmer-Owned Modular Green Ammonia production system in Sperling, Manitoba.



"June 11, 2024, marks a historic moment for FuelPositive as all containers of its first commercial-scale system were placed in their final positions on the Hieberts' farm," said Luna Clifford, FuelPositive's Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer.

FuelPositive’s dedicated and diligent team worked tirelessly to ensure the installation was installed safely and efficiently.

The successful placement of the containers was captured through stunning drone shots and photography, showcasing the impressive integration of cutting-edge technology on the Hieberts’ vibrant and dynamic farm landscape.

"The installation site presented a picturesque scene: the rich black earth contrasted beautifully with the white containers and wide gravel paths, framed by the vibrant green of wheat fields and the yellow canola flowers," said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive's Co-Founder and CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors. "Despite the windy conditions, the day remained dry, allowing our hardworking team to progress uninterrupted and our video crew to document the day."

The installation of the Company's first containerized green ammonia production system signifies a pivotal step towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future for agriculture in Canada and around the world.

"Emissions in agriculture are hard to abate; farmers need accessible tools and solutions to meet the Canadian emission reduction targets set for them. FuelPositive is here to support farmers in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions," continued Luna Clifford.

"With our first system now in place and the massive 90-ton storage tank arriving today, we are ready to complete commissioning and move forward to our next phase: the on-farm production of Green Ammonia," said Nelson Leite, FuelPositive’s Chief Technology Officer.

"FuelPositive's groundbreaking project, happening right here in Manitoba, could mean the beginning of a beautiful success story for the province and Canada," continued Luna Clifford.

FuelPositive is proud to lead the way in decentralized on-farm Green Ammonia production, significantly enhancing farmers' resilience and advancing global food security.

As the Company celebrates this achievement, the Company and its team remain committed to providing farmers with scalable, reliable, and accessible On-farm Green Ammonia solutions.

"This milestone for the Company marks the beginning of a transformative journey for the Canadian agricultural industry and beyond," concluded Ian Clifford. "We are ready to grow."

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of our products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and in the USA on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF.

