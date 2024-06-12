Global Microspheres Market Report 2024-2032, by Type, Raw Material, Application and Region

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microspheres Market Report by Type, Raw Material, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Microspheres refer to solid sphere-shaped particles available in sizes ranging from 1 to 1000 m. They are usually made using glass, ceramic, fly ash, metal and polymers and have controlled opacity, particle size distribution, gravity and electrostatic charge. In the medical sector, microspheres are used for drug administration and embolization, along with testing and development of medical equipment.



They are lightweight, have portability and high compression abilities owing to which, they are used in the production of elastics, plastics, steel, automobiles, beauty care and personal care products. They are also used for developing low thickness boring liquid and concrete slurry for oil and gas extraction activities. In addition, they find extensive applications across aviation, aerospace, defense and construction sectors.



The thriving pharmaceutical and medical industries, along with the growing need for advanced drug delivery systems, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, microspheres are gaining traction for bone tissue engineering and radioembolization to treat liver cancer, along with the development of biopharmaceuticals. In the oil and gas industry, they are used for torque control in drilling fluids and mud lubricity in drilling machines.



There is also an increase in the demand for paints and powder coatings that utilize microspheres for their high strength, low viscosity, gloss control and radiation curable properties. Moreover, factors including growing spending capacity of consumers, increasing research and development (R&D) in life sciences and biotechnology and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are also favoring the market growth.



Breakup by Type:

Hollow

Solid

Breakup by Raw Material:

Glass

Ceramic

Fly Ash

Polymer

Metal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Construction Composites

Medical Technology

Life Science & Biotechnology

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M, AkzoNobel, Nouryon, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company, Chase Corporation, Trelleborg, Momentive Performance Materials, Potters Industries, Luminex Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Bangs Laboratories, Cospheric, Asia Pacific Microspheres, Mo-Sci Corporation, Sigmund Lindner and SIR-Spheres, etc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





3M

AkzoNobel

Nouryon

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company

Chase Corporation

Trelleborg

Momentive Performance Materials

Potters Industries

Luminex Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Bangs Laboratories

Cospheric

Asia Pacific Microspheres

Mo-Sci Corporation

Sigmund Lindner

SIR-Spheres

