Genesis Research Group Announces Participation of CEO

David W. Miller in New ITN Business Healthcare Program

Genesis Research Group, led by newly appointed CEO, David W. Miller, is spotlighted in June’s launch of ITN Business’ “Advancing Healthcare” program for its ‘innovate differently’ approach to supporting life sciences companies and accelerating patient access to optimal care.



Release date: 12 June 2024

Genesis Research Group, a pioneer of tech-enabled real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and market access services, announces the participation of its CEO David W. Miller in an ITN Business program on advancing healthcare. The program highlights the company’s Flexible Integrated Team (FIT) engagement model and provides insights into how such innovative approaches and advanced technology are boosting efficiencies and accelerating patient access to optimal care.

David W. Miller’s interview by leading broadcaster Alice Beer will be showcased in Advancing Healthcare, set to premiere on 12 and 13 June 2024 at the NHS ConfedExpo in Manchester, UK. This insightful program delves into the future of healthcare through the lens of innovation, preventative thinking, data-driven health solutions, and collaborative efforts. Other leading industry figures featured include NHS Confederation CEO Matthew Taylor, NHS Supply Chain CEO Andrew New, and, in an extended edition from July, Susan Rienow, President of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). The program, which features key industry and news-style reports along with sponsored editorial profiles, will showcase Genesis Research Group’s innovative approach to agile, tech-enabled research partnerships and both its stakeholder insight platform, RPR, and its AI-powered evidence synthesis services.

David W. Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research Group, said: "We are excited to have been invited to represent the essential work of research organizations, and to show how Genesis Research Group continues to innovate differently through our agile FIT engagement model and tech-enabled solutions. The program is an excellent platform on which to highlight our commitment to integrating innovation, stakeholder insights, and scientifically rigorous expertise to better inform decision-making and improve patient outcomes.”

You can watch the program on Genesis Research Group’s website at: www.genesisrg.com/ITN

About Genesis Research Group

Genesis Research Group empowers life science companies to innovate differently by fundamentally transforming the way they engage with research partners. Through the integration of robust stakeholder insights (RPR), data-agnostic expertise, and a revolutionary engagement model, they enable pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to anticipate and address the evolving evidence needs of payers, regulators, and stakeholders.

The company’s tailored solutions encompass strategic guidance and scientifically rigorous real-world evidence, health economics and outcomes research, and market access solutions. With a vision to redefine healthcare research, they accelerate patient access to optimal care through unique insights and agile, technology-enabled research partnerships.

Powered by an innovative FIT engagement model, Genesis Research Group delivers dedicated, cross-functional teams that seamlessly integrate with client organizations and pivot quickly to meet changing research needs.

For more information, visit www.genesisrg.com

About ITN Business

Building on its decades of experience in B2B and corporate communications, ITN Business works with organizations, businesses, and brands to create a deeper, more authentic connection with their people, customers, partners, investors, or the wider world. Its broadcast news-style programming and bespoke digital campaigns for sectors, charities, and industries, share stories of innovation, best practice and thought leadership, to connect with the audiences that matter to its clients, and to ensure longer-term impact.

For more information visit: www.itn.co.uk/business

