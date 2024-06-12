Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Textile Industry: Sustainable Business Models, Digitalization, and Technological Innovation Across Manufacturing, Recycling and Extended Product Life Cycle

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Sustainability and Circular Economy in the Global Textile Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study's objective is to understand the role that upstream, midstream, and downstream operations play in the development of a circular economy in the textile industry. It analyses the volume of textile waste generated globally, the current textile waste collection and recycling rate, and the potential growth of the recycling sector.
The analysis covers reuse and repair opportunities in the secondhand textile sector. Revenue forecast for the development of the textile recycling sector focuses on the opportunities across textile-to-textile and fiber-to-fiber recycling based on textile type.
The growth analysis is based on the "doing more with less" approach and the 6P framework: policies, products, processes, people/personas, partnerships, and platforms. Various technological advancements that help push efficiency across the circular economy of textiles are assessed here, including digitalization of supply chains, manufacturing, distribution, and end-of-life management; recycling solutions; and technologies and services, such as digital material passport, life cycle assessment tools, robotics, AI-based sorting, and data analytics platforms. A detailed analysis of key growth accelerators with examples of companies to watch is also provided.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Fiber-to-fiber Recycling
- Textile-to-textile Recycling
- DPP and LCA to Measure, Manage, and Verify Product Sustainability Impact
- Robotic and AI-based Sorting Solution to Increase Efficiency of Textile Reuse and Recycling
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Key Takeaways
- Value Chain Overview
- Global Textile Production
- Global Textile Production Overview
- Environmental Impact of the Global Textile Industry
- Carbon Footprint of the Global Textile Industry
- Global Challenges to the Circular Economy of Textiles
- Reduced Environmental Impact of Secondhand Apparel
- Textile Waste Generation
- Textile Waste Generation by Region/Country
- Textile Waste Management Pain Points
- Textile Waste Recycling Forecast by Type
- Circular Economy Growth Opportunities Based on Textile Waste Lifecycle
Growth Opportunities Along the 6P Framework
- The 6P Framework
- Policies that Enable Circular Economy Growth Opportunities
- Circular Economy Growth Opportunities in Product Development
- Circular Economy Growth Opportunities in Upstream Processes
- Circular Economy Growth Opportunities in Midstream and Downstream Processes
- Industry Transformation Driven by Pressure on People and Personas
- Top 10 Personas Influencing Circular Economy of Textiles
- Impact of Customer Purchase on Circular Economy Growth Opportunities
- Circular Economy of Textiles - Growth Opportunities for Development of Cross-Industry Partnerships
- Examples of B2B Partnerships Supporting Circular Economy in Textiles
- Circular Economy of Textiles - Growth Opportunities in Platform-based Solutions that Measure, Verify, Communicate, and Bring Transparency
Growth Metrics and Revenue Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Recycling Revenue Forecast
- Circular Economy of Textiles - Recycling Market Revenue by Region
Circular Economy Growth Accelerators - Companies to Watch
- Growth Accelerators of Circular Economy of Textiles
- Circular Economy of Textiles - Key Growth Opportunities and New Business Models in the Value Chain
- New Business Models to Support Circular Economy of Textiles - Branded Resale Programs of Retailers
- New Business Models to Support Circular Economy of Textiles - Fashion-as-a-Service
- Textile Circular Economy - Companies to Watch
- Growth Accelerators of Textile Circular Economy
