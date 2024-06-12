CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. Updated Status to Current OTC Pink Sheet Plans for OTCQB Listing

SPARTA, Mich., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. (OTCPK: CIVX) "The Company" is now a Current Reporting OTC Pink Sheet Trading on the OTC Markets Platform.



The Company is currently seeking a Strong Merger Candidate for an OTCQB Listing and has retained a highly qualified Venture Capital Firm to assist in the search and provide all of the necessary tools and support to achieve long term success for all participants.

The Company's objective is to provide long term shareholder value with a new direction and ensure shareholder stability and growth.

"It has been a long and arduous process to achieve Pink Sheet status again and we are very pleased. We plan to find the right fit for CIVX and our Shareholders and look forward to achieving our goals in the near term. It's time to get to work," stated CTR Investments & Consulting CEO Cavan Carlson.

*INVESTORS* PLEASE Refrain from contacting the Company regarding Merger. All Information will be made Public via Company Press Releases. Thank You.

About CTR:

CTR Investments & Consulting, Inc. is a holding company actively pursuing mergers or acquisitions of restaurants and other entertainment and convenience stops. The Company operates through 1780 Management Group whose main business focus is the acquisition(s) of convenience stores, restaurants and travel centers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

CTR INVESTMENTS & CONSULTING, INC.

CEO Cavan Carlson

ccarlson424@gmail.com