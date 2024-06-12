Data Center Services Industry 2024: Growth Opportunities in Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centers and Edge Data Centers to Support AI Inferencing

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Services Industry, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is increasing rapidly across industry segments and functional use cases, significantly impacting the way businesses create and deliver value. Generative AI has accelerated the awareness of the transformative impact of AI and the potential of leveraging the technology to create business value. As AI adoption continues, workloads also demand significantly unique digital infrastructure to support business outcomes.



Data center service providers have been witnessing intense competition in the global and regional colocation landscape. While the AI revolution is creating unique challenges for legacy infrastructure and data center builds, it is also opening up new revenue growth avenues and opportunities to create greater customer value and drive strategic differentiation. Colocation service providers must not only provide adequate space and power but also design facilities aligned with growth strategies and design technologies.

Accelerating AI advancements will drive innovation in the data center industry, and service providers must reinvent existing facilities and planned digital infrastructure. Flexible and customized infrastructure that supports AI architectures for effective model training and inferencing will be essential in the changing technological landscape. This study discusses the global state of AI adoption and its impact on the data center colocation industry.



Key Topics Covered:

Growth Generator

Enterprises Recognize the Importance of AI/ML in Achieving Business Priorities

Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for Enterprise AI Investments

Enterprise AI Deployments are Moving Beyond the Proof-of-Concept Stage

Growth Opportunity Analytics

AI-driven Data Center Industry Transformation

Strategy & Services

Scale

Location

Design: Ultra-High-Density Colocation Capabilities

Design: Liquid Cooling Technologies

Sustainability

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Companies To Action

Digital Realty

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

ST Telemedia Global Datacentres

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hyperscale AI-ready Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Data Centers to Support AI Inferencing

Appendix: Survey Respondent Details

Research Objectives and Methodology

Survey Respondent Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2inbw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.