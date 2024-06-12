Chemotherapy-Induced Pain Markets: Epidemiology, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) Across the 7 Major Markets

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy-Induced Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major chemotherapy induced pain markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.15% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the chemotherapy induced pain market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for chemotherapy induced pain and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Market Highlights

The increasing prevalence of cancer and the escalating utilization of chemotherapy drugs that cause direct damage to nerves or tissues are primarily driving the chemotherapy induced pain market.

Apart from this, the rising incidence of several associated risk factors, such as pre-existing medical conditions, previous radiation therapy, metabolic abnormalities like electrolyte imbalances, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the inflating usage of neuropathic pain medications, including gabapentin and pregabalin, for managing pain caused by nerve damage due to chemotherapy is also bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of multimodal pain management, such as a combination of non-pharmacological interventions and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, to achieve optimal pain control with minimal side effects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, several technological advancements in the field of drug delivery systems and pain management techniques, including the introduction of patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps and neuromodulation devices, are reducing the need for high doses of medication and extended hospital stays. This, in turn, is further expected to drive the chemotherapy induced pain market in the coming years.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the chemotherapy induced pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the chemotherapy induced pain market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current chemotherapy induced pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

