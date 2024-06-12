Primary Myelofibrosis: Epidemiology, Drug Sales, Trends, and Forecasts (2024-2034) Across the 7 Major Markets

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Myelofibrosis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major primary myelofibrosis markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.07% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the primary myelofibrosis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for primary myelofibrosis and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Market Highlights

The increasing cases of gene mutations, which affect the signaling networks involved in the regulation of blood cell production and cause abnormal cell growth, are primarily driving the primary myelofibrosis market.

In addition to this, the escalating incidence of chronic inflammation and immune dysregulation that may contribute to the fibrosis and disruption of healthy tissues is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of targeted therapies, like Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, on account of their numerous advantages, such as reducing symptoms, controlling spleen enlargement, and improving quality of life in patients, is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising application of stem cell transplantation, since it aims to eradicate the abnormal clone of stem cells responsible for the formation of fibrous tissues in the bone marrow, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the emerging popularity of immunomodulatory drugs, including thalidomide and lenalidomide, which help to restore immune balance by modulating the release of certain cytokines, is expected to drive the primary myelofibrosis market during the forecast period.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the primary myelofibrosis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the primary myelofibrosis market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current primary myelofibrosis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

