Blast Chiller Market to Reached $2,392.8 million, Globally by 2033 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington,Delaware, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blast Chillers Market by Product Type (Roll In Blast Chillers, Reach-In Blast Chillers, and Under Counter Blast Chillers), Capacity (Below 50KG, 50 – 100KG, 101-500KG, and More than 500KG), and Application (Hotel, Restaurant, Supermarket, Bakery and Confectionary, Food Manufacturers, Hospitals and Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "blast chillers market" was valued at $1428.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2,392.8 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Growth determinant factor in industry

The foodservice business has grown substantially over the last decade, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increase in dining out culture, and expanding tourist sector. Blast chillers offer accurate temperature regulation and consistency, enabling pharmaceutical products to be quickly and evenly frozen to low temperatures. This is essential for maintaining the effectiveness and stability of temperature-sensitive medications, vaccines, biological samples, and other pharmaceutical items. By rapidly chilling these products, blast chillers can prolong their shelf life. The chilling process slows down degradation and chemical reactions, thereby preserving the potency and efficacy of drugs and vaccines for an extended duration. This can greatly benefit pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare providers by minimizing waste and ensuring the integrity of their products.

Report coverage & details:







Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $1,428.2 Million Market Size In 2033 $2,392.8 Million CAGR 5.1% No. Of Pages In Report 289 Segments Covered Product Type, Sales Channel, Capacity, Application, And Region

Drivers

Rise Of Hospitality And Restaurant Industry
Opportunities
Technology Advancement In Blast Chillers
Restraints
High Upfront And Maintenance Cost









The roll-in blast chiller segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the roll-in blast chiller segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-third of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The versatility of blast chillers is widely embraced by the hospitality industry. These chillers are utilized by restaurants to rapidly cool down food, guaranteeing that its freshness, taste, and nutritional value are preserved for future consumption. This proves to be especially advantageous for delicate desserts or cakes that demand precise texture and appearance.

The 101-500 Kg segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on capacity, the 101-500 Kg segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. These large size units rapidly lower the temperature of large quantities of food, which is crucial for preserving quality, flavor, and nutritional value. By quickly cooling food down to safe temperatures, blast chillers inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, ensuring food safety and extending shelf life. Such capacity range is particularly beneficial for medium to large operations which require efficient cooling solutions to handle substantial food quantity without compromising on speed or effectiveness.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Exploring offline sales channels for blast chillers provides significant opportunities for organizations in the commercial kitchen equipment market. A physical storefront increases brand exposure, attracts walk-in customers, and supports targeted local marketing initiatives. Furthermore, offline channels can be especially useful for organizing large transactions and negotiations. Businesses may establish a holistic approach that responds to varied client preferences while also efficiently positioning blast chillers in the hotel industry by integrating online and offline sales techniques.

The food manufacturing segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for Nearly one third of the Blast Chiller Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The global focus on food safety and quality is increasing, as both consumers and regulatory bodies recognize the significance of preserving the integrity of perishable goods. Blast chillers are instrumental in achieving this goal by rapidly lowering the temperature of freshly cooked or processed foods. This swift cooling process effectively inhibits bacterial growth, ensuring that the taste and nutritional value of the food are preserved. Additionally, the growing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals has created a greater need for efficient cooling solutions in food manufacturing facilities. Blast chillers provide a rapid and efficient method for large-scale chilling, enabling manufacturers to optimize their production processes while upholding the freshness and quality of their products.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing focus on food safety and hygiene regulations across Asia-Pacific countries including India, and Japan is increasing, along with rise in health awareness among customers, which is fueling the utilization of blast chillers in commercial kitchens, restaurants, and food processing plants. China and India are experiencing significant investments in food infrastructure, which is fueling the need for blast chillers. These appliances play a crucial role in inhibiting bacterial proliferation and food spoilage by swiftly lowering the temperature of cooked or prepared meals, guaranteeing adherence to strict regulatory standards and fulfilling consumer demands for safe and sanitary food items.

Leading Market Players: -

U-Line Corporation

Alto-Shaam, Inc.

ThermoKool

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Electrolux Group

Foster Refrigerator

Ali Group

IRINOX S.p.A.

GEMM Srl

Sereva, SA





The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

