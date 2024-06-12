Jet.AI Announces AI-Powered Jet Card with Empty Leg Benefit

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (“Jet.AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JTAI), an innovative private aviation and artificial intelligence (“AI”) company, today announced that Jet Card holders are expected to benefit from a new source of private jet inventory.

The new source of inventory is Reroute AI, the Company’s proprietary AI powered empty leg tool. Each time a Jet Card customer requests a trip, it is now cross-referenced with thousands of empty legs from hundreds of operators to find simulated alternatives. The new trip may then be offered to the customer for a substantially lower cost than their fixed hourly Jet Card rate.

Founder and Executive Chair Mike Winston commented, “Jet Card customers can now take advantage of AI to score a Reroute and save money. Empty legs rarely align with customer needs but reroutes often do. A reroute is a slight tweak to the flight plan of an empty leg that is booked at a price in between an empty leg and a new charter. Our Reroute AI software (1) identifies opportunities, (2) suggests a price to the operator, and (3) allows for a smooth rerouted booking.”

To make an appointment to speak with a company representative about the new Jet.AI Jet Card click here. A video demonstration of Reroute AI can be found here, and registration for Reroute AI for brokers and operators can be found here.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Contacts:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com

Jet.AI Inc.

Kienan Franklin

VP of Sales

+1-302-335-8958

kienan@jet.ai