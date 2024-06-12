Pliops Highlights Solutions Enabling Data Centers to Thrive in the AI Era at HPE Discover

• Demonstrating MongoDB, Google AlloyDB Omni, and Hammerspace Global Data Platform Acceleration

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern enterprise applications and architecture need modern data storage options, and Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, is delivering. Pliops is proud to sponsor HPE Discover 2024 next week and will highlight the broad-spectrum workload acceleration delivered by its Extreme Data Processor (XDP). Pliops is a long-time HPE partner and has collaborated with HPE to validate XDP with HPE ProLiant servers.

The company is also collaborating with scale-out software provider Hammerspace and will introduce a new joint solution. Pliops will also preview an upcoming offering that tackles the issues surrounding Generative AI Large Language Models (LLMs) inference optimization.

Making its debut at the show is a new solution featuring Pliops’ XDP PCIe Gen 5 accelerator and the Hammerspace Global Data Platform. Offering compelling technical and financial benefits, the combination of XDP’s ability to increase reliability, performance, scalability, and data protection at a lower cost/TB and Hammerspace’s advanced data orchestration capabilities allows organizations to optimize node and cluster-level data storage in their Global Data Platform. The solution also addresses the urgent need to seamlessly orchestrate data across multiple storage types, geographical locations, and cloud and on-premises storage.

"Hammerspace Hyperscale NAS is software-defined and because of that we have the advantage of working with a wide range of external storage solutions including servers with massive capacity densities," said Tony Asaro, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Hammerspace. "When we understood what Pliops brought to the table we were jumping out of our seats. Our testing showed that their Extreme Data Processor significantly increases performance, enables compression on a live file system and they have technology that extends the life of QLC drives, that in sum provides incredible and quantifiable price, performance and protection value. We can literally leverage one or one thousand plus of these systems in our file systems to meet whatever scalability requirements fit our customers' needs."

All demonstrations will be given in Pliops’ booth #2450 on the show floor at the Venetian Conference and Expo Center in Las Vegas from June 17-20. Other demos include:

Pliops XDP maximizes data center infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing application performance, storage reliability and capacity, as well as overall stack efficiency. Pliops will highlight its best-in-class database accelerator for SQL applications providing as much as a 5x performance improvement to MongoDB applications, improving TCO by up to 95%.

Pliops will also showcase its AlloyDB Omni at the show, which is a result of the company’s collaboration with Google that extends the benefits of Pliops XDP to accelerate traditional database and Generative AI applications. AlloyDB Omni is preconfigured, thoroughly tested, validated, and optimized, making it easy for customers to deploy in both edge computing and enterprise data center environments. Solution use cases include scenarios in retail POS, manufacturing, utilities and more.

Additionally, the company will be discussing how a Pliops-powered inference provides a magnitude of saving for AI LLM inference by making them up to 50% more efficient. This forthcoming offering will be the most optimized inference solution on the market, and is currently being evaluated by several large cloud providers.

According to Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO, “As a company focused on building the fastest storage engine, we understand the critical role smart storage plays in AI workflows, and we know that storage solutions must also evolve to keep pace. Our latest innovations are designed to not only meet the current demands of data-intensive applications but also to anticipate and address future challenges. By integrating advanced data processing capabilities and ensuring seamless scalability, Pliops empowers organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency in their AI-driven operations.”

Attendees interested in learning more about the tools needed to succeed in the AI era are encouraged to meet with Pliops at booth #2450. Please contact demo@pliops.com for more details and to schedule an appointment.

For more information, please visit www.pliops.com .

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications such as AI workflows. Founded in 2017, Pliops has been named a few times one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

