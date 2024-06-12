Global Embedded Finance Market Report 2024-2028: Total Transaction Value Set to Grow from $92 billion in 2024, to Reach $228 billion in 2028

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Finance Market: 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Embedded Finance research suite provides a detailed and perceptive analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from banking services, infrastructure providers, payment services, regulators, insurers, eCommerce platforms, and technology vendors to understand future growth, key trends, and the competitive environment.



The suite features access to data mapping the adoption and embedded finance market growth in the coming years, and an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market. Additionally, the report contains an extensive analysis of the 19 market leaders in the embedded finance space.



It provides a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market, allowing financial institutions and technology vendors to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain and rapidly growing market.



Key Statistics

$92bn - Total transaction value in 2024

$228bn - Total transaction value in 2028

148% - 2024 to 2028 market growth

2024-2028 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the embedded finance market; addressing challenges posed by the technical requirements to enable embedded financial products, ongoing consumer fears regarding security, the potential benefits of increasing regulatory involvement, and analysing the many embedded banking use cases. These use cases are assessed across each embedded finance segment, including embedded payments, embedded banking, embedded lending, embedded investments, and embedded insurance.

The embedded finance strategy & trends research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and segment growth of the embedded finance market size, including the Country Readiness Index assessing the market readiness and growth across all 60 countries featured in our forecast, as well as providing a future outlook.



Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and key findings within the embedded finance market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into financial service providers includes forecasts for total revenue for embedded finance, derived from forecasts for embedded payments, embedded banking, embedded lending, embedded investments, and embedded insurance. These individual embedded finance segments feature a plethora of different forecasts relating to each segment as well.



Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 19 embedded finance vendors via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring market size for key players in the embedded finance industry.



Research Deliverables

Market Data & Forecasting Report - The numbers tell you what's happening, but our written report details why, alongside the methodologies.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 5-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

Market Trends & Strategies Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations.

Competitor Leaderboard Report - Provides a visual representation of the competitive positioning of the leaders within the market.

