Global Hypnotherapy Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, by Type (Body Healing, Mind Healing, Sensory Healing, External Energy), End-use (Offline, Online) and Region

The global hypnotherapy market size is expected to reach USD 80.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% over the forecast period. The growing need for mental health care services and their rising demand in hospitals, clinics, and private practices are factors driving growth. According to an American Psychological Association study published in November 2022, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for depression & anxiety treatment increased continuously for 3 years. Moreover, the need for treatment of stressor-related disorders & trauma disorders has grown.







Approximately 80% of psychologists state that they have witnessed a surge in the number of patients suffering from anxiety issues since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and over 65% recorded a rise in the demand for depression treatments. The rising number of mental health awareness campaigns plays a vital role in informing the public about the advantages and functions of different therapies. Various mental health awareness campaigns conducted by companies and institutes help reduce misconceptions related to these treatments and promote them as authentic and effective solutions.



For instance, in April 2023, CHARGE Wellness & Hypnotherapy Center introduced a mental health awareness campaign that also launched a new method that involved combining this technique and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) in the therapy session to promote mental well-being. Furthermore, hypnotherapy is a class of alternative or complementary treatment that employs hypnosis to facilitate individuals in handling their pain. It has been shown to be effective in operating a variety of pain conditions, including chronic & acute pain, cancer pain, and pain associated with other medical procedures, including surgery.



Hypnotherapy Market Report Highlights

Mind healing dominated the type segment with around 40% share in 2023 owing to its rare ability to access the subconscious mind, facilitating behavioral change.

The sensory healing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The offline segment held the largest share of over 55% in 2023 owing to its core benefit that it facilitates development of personal connection between a therapist and the patient.

The online segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it offers higher accessibility to patients.

Europe dominated owing to increasing stress levels in people due to their daily lifestyle.

In March 2023, Mindset Health raised funding of USD 12.0 million to expand digital hypnotherapy applications & distribution. The company supports individuals with chronic conditions in handling their health using app-based audio, along with the help of health consultants and clinical research.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $80.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Hypnotherapy Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Hypnotherapy Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Hypnotherapy Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Hypnotherapy Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Body Healing

4.4.2. Mind Healing

4.4.3. Sensory Healing

4.4.4. External Energy



Chapter 5. Hypnotherapy Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Hypnotherapy Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Online

5.4.2. Offline



Chapter 6. Hypnotherapy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Company Profiles

Amaha (InnerHour)

EpsyClinic HealthCare Private Limited.

Seraniti

Cadabam

YOURDost

Wysa

Trijog

HealthEminds

TrustCircle

GrowthEX

PsyCare

