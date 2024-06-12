Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Weddington, North Carolina

WEDDINGTON, N.C., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Luna Estates, is coming soon to Weddington, North Carolina. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home will be located at 5932 Weddington Matthews Road, with construction and sales expected to begin in fall 2024.



Luna Estates will be an intimate collection of 18 new homes on large home sites featuring expansive floor plans with optional multi-generational living suites and an exceptional location within the prestigious Union County School District. Home buyers will be able to choose from three exquisite home designs ranging from 4,051 to 5,155 square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Pricing will start in the $1,100,000s.





“We are thrilled to bring our newest luxury single family home community, Luna Estates, to the highly sought after town of Weddington,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte, North Carolina. “These expansive homes will feature the best in luxury living, with options for first-floor multi-generational living suites, offices, flex rooms, second-story lofts, and more. This private and exclusive community by Toll Brothers will be a stunning addition to the vibrant Weddington area.”

Home buyers will have the opportunity to personalize their dream home with the help of professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, and recreational destinations, including Waverly Shopping Center, Weddington Optimist Park, Dogwood Park, Uptown Charlotte, as well as Charlotte’s sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Union County School District.

Major highways including Interstates 485 and 77, and Route 16 are easily accessible from Luna Estates, offering homeowners access to everyday conveniences.

For more information, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

