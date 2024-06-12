Global Optical Transceiver Market Report 2024-2032, by Form Factor, Fiber Type, Data Rate, Connector Type, Application and Region

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor, Fiber Type, Data Rate, Connector Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical transceiver market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 32.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.41% during 2023-2032. The rising demand for optical transceivers in data centers, the escalating demand for cost-effective and miniaturized optical transceivers and increasing adoption of novel wireless technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.







At present, there is a rise in the demand for optical transceivers in data centers as they need longer reach and high rates of data transmission across the globe. This, along with the increasing demand for smaller, cheaper, and energy-efficient optical transceivers, is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, there is an increase in the employment of 5G wireless technology for providing new services to high-speed optical networks, such as the industrial internet of things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR). This, coupled with the growing demand for optical transceivers in self-driving vehicles and innovative drones, is offering a positive market outlook.



In addition, key manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce cost-effective and miniaturized optical transceivers that support the sub-assemblies of transmitter receivers for application in inter-data centers. They are also focusing on quantum dot technology to produce small devices, which is supporting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of novel wireless technologies that allow easy connectivity to various devices is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.



Additionally, governing agencies of various countries are launching several smart city projects with fiber optic-rich networks to facilitate the continuous flow of the internet of things (IoT) equipment. Some of the growth-inducing factors are fast-fixing broadband speeds, high-bandwidth apps, the proliferation of connected devices, rising mobile Internet users, and increasing online video content.

Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global optical transceiver market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies include Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coherent Corp., Fujitsu Limited, HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics AG (Huber+Suhner AG), Juniper Networks Inc., Lumentum Operations LLC, NEC Corporation (AT&T Corporation), Smiths Interconnect Inc. (Smiths Group plc), Source Photonics Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., etc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $32.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global optical transceiver market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on the form factor, fiber type, data rate, connector type, and application.



Form Factor Insights:

SFF and SFP

SFP+ and SFP28

QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14 and QSFP28

CFP, CFP2, and CFP4

XFP

CXP

Others

Fiber Type Insights:

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Data Rate Insights:

Less Than 10 Gbps

10 Gbps To 40 Gbps

40 Gbps To 100 Gbps

More Than 100 Gbps

Connector Type Insights:

LC Connector

SC Connector

MPO Connector

RJ-45

Application Insights:

Data Center

Telecommunication

Enterprises

