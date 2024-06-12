Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Set to Reach US$ 11 Billion by 2032 - A CAGR of 8.92% Forecasted from 2023-2032

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Report by Products & Services, Technology, Capacity, End-User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene expression analysis market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 11 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.92% during 2023-2032.







The increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapeutics, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. GEA has proven to be a powerful tool in molecular biology studies, which are used to understand the functioning of genes, diagnose ailments and facilitate drug development. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders is providing a significant boost to the market growth.



Additionally, the development of personalized medicines to cure these ailments has enabled the modifications of diagnostic and treatment methods according to the individual patient requirement. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), along with the development of genomic databases, higher success rates of GEA and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) in gene therapy, are further projected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux SARL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global gene expression analysis market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global gene expression analysis market during 2024-2032?

What are the key factors driving the global gene expression analysis market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene expression analysis market?

What is the breakup of the global gene expression analysis market based on the product & services?

What is the breakup of the global gene expression analysis market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the global gene expression analysis market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the global gene expression analysis market based on the end-user?

What are the key regions in the global gene expression analysis market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global gene expression analysis market?



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gene expression analysis market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on products & services, technology, capacity and end-user.



Breakup by Products & Services:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Breakup by Capacity:

Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Others

Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Eurofins GSC Lux SARL

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79bj1l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment