Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 10 June 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 44.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 3.6 pence per share which will be paid on 27 June 2024 to those shareholders on the register on 31 May 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17













