Acalculous Cholecystitis Market Report 2024-2034: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The 7 major acalculous cholecystitis markets reached a value of US$ 330 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is forecast to reach US$ 850 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.09% during 2023-2034.



The rising incidences of several associated risk factors, such as gallbladder injury, bacterial infections, ischemia, etc., which cause gallbladder inflammation, are primarily driving the acalculous cholecystitis market. In addition to this, the escalating utilization of percutaneous cholecystostomy for draining the gallbladder in order to relieve symptoms of AC and prevent complications, including gangrene or perforation of the gallbladder, is further bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) for identifying biliary obstruction, which can help to alleviate symptoms and prevent complications, is also augmenting the market. Apart from this, the increasing usage of magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), a non-invasive imaging modality, to visualize the bile ducts and pancreas for confirming AC in cases where the ultrasound is inconclusive, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, several key players are making extensive investments in the development of narrow-spectrum antibiotics to target specific pathogens and minimize the effect of resistance. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging popularity of laparoscopic cholecystectomy on account of its numerous associated benefits, such as reduced scarring, quicker recovery, and a shorter hospital stay compared to open surgery procedures, is expected to drive the acalculous cholecystitis market during the forecast period.



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the acalculous cholecystitis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets.

According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for acalculous cholecystitis and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.





