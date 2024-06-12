Blau Syndrome Market Report 2024-2034: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size and Growth Forecast

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blau Syndrome Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major blau syndrome markets reached a value of US$ 5.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is forecast to reach US$ 14.9 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.71% during 2023-2034.







The increasing prevalence of rare genetic disorders and the rising unmet clinical need to develop effective medications and therapies to treat such ailments are primarily driving the Blau syndrome market. In addition to this, the growing awareness of the disease among healthcare providers, patients, and advocacy groups is further propelling the diagnosis rates and improving patient outcomes, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating usage of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including ibuprofen, to help reduce joint inflammation and relieve pain associated with arthritis and dermatitis is also bolstering the market.

Apart from this, the widespread adoption of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) or biologic agents for managing symptoms and preventing organ damage is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, numerous key players are making extensive investments in research activities to explore gene editing technologies, like CRISPR, for targeting and repairing specific gene mutations that cause Blau syndrome. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, ongoing advancements in imaging modalities, such as the introduction of optical coherence tomography (OCT), for improving the diagnosis, particularly in cases where the disease affects the eyes, are expected to drive the Blau syndrome market in the coming years.



This report provides an analysis of the Blau syndrome market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for Blau syndrome and also represents the largest market for its treatment.

Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report. This report is a must-read for manufacturers, investors, business strategists, researchers, consultants, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Blau syndrome market in any manner.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Blau syndrome market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Blau syndrome market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $14.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Blau syndrome marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.



In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights

How has the Blau syndrome market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the Blau syndrome market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the Blau syndrome market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of Blau syndrome across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of Blau syndrome by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of Blau syndrome by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with Blau syndrome across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the Blau syndrome patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of Blau syndrome?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Blau Syndrome: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for Blau syndrome drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the Blau syndrome market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the Blau syndrome market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the Blau syndrome market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the Blau syndrome market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the Blau syndrome market?

