Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2024-2028: New Product Launches in Hemp-based Foods Market and Rise in Government Approval of Hemp Cultivation and Consumption

The hemp-based foods market is forecasted to grow by USD 6910.9 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing vegan population and cases of celiac disease, new product launches in hemp-based foods market, and rise in government approval of hemp cultivation and consumption.

This study identifies the increasing demand for organic hemp-based foods as one of the prime reasons driving the hemp-based foods market growth during the next few years. Also, certifying hemp-based foods and growing strategic collaboration, partnership, and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hemp-based foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The hemp-based foods market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Hemp seed-based foods

Hemp protein-based foods

Hemp oil-based foods

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the hemp-based foods market covers the following areas:

Hemp-based foods market sizing

Hemp-based foods market forecast

Hemp-based foods market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading hemp-based foods market vendors that include Ananta Hemp Works, Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl, Cann Global Ltd., Canopy Growth Corp., GFR Ingredients Ltd., HempFlax Group BV, Hemp Juice Company BV, Hempro Int. GmbH, Hudson River Foods, Isodiol International Inc., Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd., Naturally Hemps LLC, Navitas LLC, North American Hemp and Grain Co., Nutiva Inc., The Hemp Corp. Pty Ltd., Victory Hemp Foods, and Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd..

Also, the hemp-based foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Hemp-Based Foods Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Hemp seed-based foods - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Hemp protein-based foods - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Hemp oil-based foods - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

